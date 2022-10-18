Joint county, police, school program aims to keep kids out of juvenile justice system

Oct. 18—EAU CLAIRE — In 2019, Eau Claire County saw 488 referrals to juvenile court intake.

That same year, Adam Bembnister, then a school resource officer with the La Crosse Police Department, left his job of six years to return to his hometown. Here, he began a new SRO position at North High School — and he brought with him an idea inspired by his time in La Crosse.

That idea came to fruition in fall of 2021 with the creation of System of Care, a joint program of the Eau Claire Police Department, county Department of Human Services and Eau Claire Area School District designed to divert students from the criminal justice system.

Similar to a program used by schools and law enforcement in La Crosse, Bembnister said the SOC program offers students who have committed low-level offenses an alternative to the juvenile court.

"I saw this as an opportunity for something that we could do here in Eau Claire to have an impact on the kids and their families," Bembnister said.

Taking a more restorative approach to discipline, SOC offers enrolled participants resources and access to the information they need to learn from their mistakes and avoid repeating them in the future. He referred to students who get caught with marijuana as an example.

"Instead of arresting them, it would be an opportunity to refer them to System of Care, where they can get help with AODA (Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse) issues, counseling or therapy to try to get to the underlying root of why they're using marijuana," Bembnister said.

Now a year into the program, datasets hint at the beginnings of something positive.

How it works

The SOC program is currently offered through North and Memorial High School, Delong, South and Northstar middle schools, the Eau Claire Virtual School and Eau Claire's private schools.

When a student engages in a behavior identified as a non-felony "focus act" — including truancy, theft, possession of THC, battery and more — their school's SRO or administration may choose to refer them to the SOC program.

"This is a voluntary program," Bembnister said. "All parties involved have to agree to it; the offender, if there's a victim, and then the families. If they choose not to participate, then it would just go through the normal (juvenile justice intake) process."

If a referred student chooses to enroll in the program, they then meet with an SOC coordinator, who assesses their needs, and helps the student and their family develop a plan for focusing on specific behaviors and interventions.

From there, the student must work through either an eight or 16 week-long program, utilizing any supports or interventions specified in their plan.

Some of the supports and interventions offered in the SOC program include referrals to support services and community resources; coordination of meetings with teachers, parents and administration; assistance in job searching; parent coaching and support; assistance with social and cognitive behavioral skill building; and restorative justice repair planning.

"The overall goal is to work with students and families — supporting them, building relationships with them — in order to divert them from the juvenile justice system," said Cindy Waller, SOC coordinator for area high schools. "This includes providing them resources in the community and, yet, holding them accountable for their actions without a formal charge."

Hannah Keller, youth services coordinator for the county's Department of Human Services, said the impact of the SOC program should go beyond keeping out of the criminal justice system.

"Ideally, the youth that we serve in System of Care will not go on to complete any additional delinquent acts, but then also will have academic progress that we can show, too, which is increasing attendance at school," Keller said. "That would be the biggest thing that we're looking at. Are these kids continuing to have success in both of those domains, the community and at school?"

A look at the numbers

Between September 2021 and June 2022, a total of 156 referrals were made to the SOC program, according to an Eau Claire County Criminal Justice Services report. While nine referrals declined to participate, 147 accepted.

Of the 156 referrals made, 140 were students receiving their first referral. The other 16 represent subsequent referrals for students who were previously referred, meaning 140 students were referred 156 times total.

According to the report, 105 (67%) of those 147 accepted referrals are no longer enrolled. Of those 105 referrals, 90% successfully completed the program.

Referrals that did not see successful completion of SOC may have been re-enrolled due to continued behavior or referred to juvenile court intake, the report states.

The remaining 42 initial referrals are still enrolled.

Of all 156 referrals, 58 were 15-year-olds, 36 were 14-year-olds, 25 were 16-year-olds, 21 were 13-year-olds, 11 were 12-year-olds, four were 17-year-olds and one was an 11-year-old. Eight-nine were male students, while the remaining 67 were female.

In terms of race, 69.23% (108) of all referrals were white students, 17.31% (27) were Black, 8.33% (13) were multiracial, 2.56% (4) were Asian, 1.92% (3) were Indigenous and 0.64% (1) were Latino.

In comparison, 2021-2022 district data shows white students comprise 74.81% of the 11,046-student Eau Claire school district. Black students only comprise 2.46%, multiracial students comprise 5.85%, Asian and Pacific Islander are 10.09%, Indigenous students make up 0.54% and Latino students comprise 6.26% of the total student body.

Noting the disproportionality amongst Black, multiracial and Indigenous students, Keller said the county has been awarded a grant on racial and ethnic disparity reduction.

The grant, Keller said, will go toward identifying contact spots where youth of color are being disproportionately identified for referral.

"There's a lot of work happening with that," Keller said.

The Eau Claire County report also shows a majority of referrals came from North (59) during the 2021-2022 school year, closely followed by Memorial (54), then DeLong (25), Northstar (11), South (6) and ECVS (1).

In terms of focus acts, truancy has been identified as the No. 1 cause for referral, making up over 39% of cases.

Why it matters

While SOC is still growing as a program and the extent of its success may not be known for a few more years, Waller said it's important to recognize that bad behavior doesn't often happen in a vacuum. More often than not, there's value in digging to the underlying root of an issue.

Truancy, for example, can be attributed to lack of transportation or anxiety. A physical altercation can be related to poor anger management skills.

And sometimes, a juvenile court referral isn't the best solution to a problem — especially considering that many of those cases don't even make it to a judge, leaving the student where they started, Keller said.

"Being in the program one time does not mean that you can't be in the program again," Keller said. "These, after all, are low-level delinquent acts that we are targeting. The likelihood of these low-level delinquent acts resulting in a court order are somewhat small. We want to still be able to offer supports and services. Even though the act itself is low-level, we don't want it to continue, or certainly don't want to exacerbate it into something different."

Waller said the COVID-19 pandemic has probably had some impacts on student behavior. For many, education may not have been prioritized at home over the past few years. For others, the mere habit of returning to a normal school schedule may be difficult.

"Let's be honest, we can't correct a 14-year-old's behavior in, like, eight weeks," Waller said. "It's a lot about building a relationship with that student and that family. And they may come from some traumatic experiences, some life stuff, that they might not always feel open about sharing until you're developing that relationship with a student. They don't always know how you care about them unless you're present."

She noted that building a good relationship with students and their families is key. It says a lot, she explained, if a student approaches you and talks to you about their problems.

"When you meet a student and you build that relationship with them, they sometimes think you're their social worker for life here at school," Waller said. "So then they continue to approach you, come up to you. And you're always trying to help them, divert them from the system."

Misti Trowbridge, director of student services for the school district, said it's important for schools to adapt with the changing world around them.

It can be difficult to keep students engaged, she said, and punishment without space for redemption doesn't leave them with helpful tools for avoiding similar actions in the future.

"A lot of kids are making mistakes. We're just trying to give them the opportunity to make that mistake better in the long run," Trowbridge said. "We have a lot of work to do to build a solid foundation to support all of our students. As we get into some of these situations with our students, we have the ability to grow as a district in order to provide them with a number of supports to help them navigate through, really, a difficult world and society."

Joint cooperation between the county, law enforcement and schools has been integral to the initial success of the SOC program, said Lindsey Horner, SOC social worker and coordinator for area middle schools.

She noted that the resources shared between the three entities have been invaluable, and have allowed each organization to function in ways they hadn't been able to before.

"There might be some resources that the school has to offer that Human Services couldn't offer," Horner said. "Or the same with law enforcement. When collaborating, you're bringing more minds together. Of course you're going to come up with better and more solutions than just one entity."

Similarly, Keller added: "To have a partnership that is this strong between a law enforcement and a Department of Human Services and a school district is something that is priceless. To have relationships and conversations, to be working towards the same goal and mission, that is one reason why I think every school district should strive to have that between their law enforcement and their Department of Human Services. There are a lot of opportunities that each of our entities can bring together."

In the future, both Bembnister and Waller said they hope to see SOC expand beyond the Eau Claire school district, and possibly even to patrol officers.