Joint drug operation ends in arrest of two Lincoln County traffickers, sheriff says

A man and woman from Lincolconton will be facing many drug charges after they were arrested for trafficking methamphetamine on Thursday.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, on March 9, a joint drug operation with the Caldwell and Cleveland county offices resulted in a large seizure of drugs and the arrest of two drug traffickers.

Deputies arrested Karan Lynn Holmes-Still, 59, and Justin Adam Miller, 39, after a search warrant was executed at their home on the 1900 block of Willis Road in Vale.

Investigators began searching the home and found about two and a half pounds of methamphetamine. ten firearms and over $4,000. Deputies said the methamphetamine found had a street value of $172,500.

According to the sheriff’s office, Holmes-Still was charged with two counts of felonious trafficking of methamphetamine, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and maintaining a dwelling to keep or store a controlled substance. Miller was charged with two counts of felonious trafficking of methamphetamine, possession of a stolen firearm, and maintaining a dwelling to keep or store a controlled substance.

Holmes-Still is currently in the Lincoln County Detention Center under a $210,000 secured bond. Miller is also being held at the Lincoln County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond.

Both Holmes-Still and Miller had their first court appearances on Friday, according to the sheriff’s office.

