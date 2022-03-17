Joint Europe-Russia Mars rover project is parked

The decision has been made. Europe's Mars rover will not be flying to the Red Planet this year.

Member states of the European Space Agency (Esa) formally voted on Thursday to suspend the joint mission with the Russians because of the war in Ukraine.

It'll create a huge technical headache, but Esa Council delegates felt there was no alternative.

The rover, assembled in the UK and named Rosalind Franklin, will be stored until a way to get it to Mars is found.

There are a wide range of possible options - from waiting until international relations and cooperation with the Russian space agency Roscosmos can be resumed to looking for other partners who can provide the technologies Europe is missing.

At this stage nothing is ruled in or out.

"Over the past two days, our member states discussed the impact of the war in Ukraine on Esa's space programmes," said agency director general Josef Aschbacher. "Together, we took a tough - but necessary - decision to suspend the launch of [the rover] foreseen for September with Roscosmos, and to study options for a way forward."

One of the difficulties is the narrowness of possible windows to launch to Mars.

This is governed by the alignment of the planets.

A mission typically gets a couple of weeks every 26 months when the positions are favourable. If the window is missed, a project must stand down for two years.

Esa Council's decision now means Rosalind Franklin won't launch until late 2024 at the earliest. And the half year it takes to cruise between the planets means a landing won't occur until mid-2025, again at the earliest.

Rosalind Franklin is the second stage in a two-part space programme with Russia known formally as ExoMars.

The first part is a satellite that was launched to the Red Planet in 2016. It is studying the planet's atmosphere and was due to act as a telecommunications relay platform for Rosalind Franklin when it arrived.

All elements of the rover mission are essentially built and ready to go. If there were no war in Ukraine, it would be launching on a Russian rocket, being shepherded to Mars by a German-built spacecraft, and then placed on the surface of the Red Planet by a Russian landing mechanism.

The suspension has left Esa looking potentially for a new rocket and a new lander.

Another non-Russian rocket could be found to launch the robot in 2024, but sourcing Western hardware to place the vehicle on the surface of the planet might not be so straightforward.

The expertise exists in Europe - and especially in the US - to build such a descent and landing system, but it would surely take more than two years to design, build and test, meaning Rosalind Franklin could be pushed even further into the future.

Esa Council was informed that there was no problem in storing the shepherding spacecraft and the rover.

Certain short-lived components such as batteries on the rover would have to be removed and ultimately replaced, but it should be possible to keep the vehicle in a clean and safe condition.

Council has asked industry to look at all the options and to cost them for future consideration.