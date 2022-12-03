Joint Forces Commander: Russians are concentrating forces in Belarus, were getting ready to react

Serhii Naiev, Lieutenant General and the Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has stated that Ukrainian defenders were preparing for a due response for the accumulation of hostile troops in Belarus.

Source: Naiev, in a video address



Quote by Naiev: "The situation in the Northern operational zone is under control.

Accumulation of the Russian-Belorusian combined force continues on the territory of Belarus. Therefore, we constantly monitor this situation and prepare our forces for a rational response.

Currently, there is no threat from Belarus. The work we are doing should increase the resilience of our defences and the rationality of our response to the growth of this threat."

Details: Naiev states that if the military threat from Belarus increases, the General Staff will provide the assistance with additional forces and resources.

