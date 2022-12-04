The Joint Forces explains why Russia uses fewer Iranian drones

Yevheniy Sylkin, a spokesman for the commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for Strategic Communications, suspects that Russians are less likely to use Iranian drones since they are sensitive to frost.

Source: Sylkin on the air of the 24-hour live national television channel

Quote: On the question of whether the frequency of using Iranian drones is decreasing he answered: "I believe that it is decreasing, because any flying device, such as drones, are made of plastic and with materials that are sensitive to frost and weather conditions...

At the moment, we only have training for bomber aircraft that implements movements, which trains with refuelling in the sky. And the drones have suspended their activities for now."

Details: The speaker noted that Ukraine does not have the ability to halt the supply of bombs and drones to Russia, but receives "a sufficient amount of air defence equipment from Western partners."

"Our military personnel are learning how to manage these [air defence] complexes, and now we can already say that we shoot down about 75-80% of air targets. This is very good," he said.

