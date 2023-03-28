Joint investigation by Falls narcotics detectives and county drug task force agents leads to two arrests and seizures

Mar. 28—Falls Police Narcotics Intelligence Division detectives, working with investigators from the Niagara County Drug Task Force executed a pair of search warrants over the past several days, making two arrests and seizing a significant quantity of narcotics as well as a stolen handgun.

The first warrant was executed on Thursday morning in the 4600 block of Hyde Park Boulevard at the Monteagle Ridge apartments. Detectives and investigators said they hit an apartment occupied by Kemonna Bradley-Woods and immediately located a 9mm Taurus handgun that had been reported stolen from outside of New York state.

Task force and NID detectives then seized 47 grams of fentanyl, 91 grams of cocaine, 24 Suboxone strips, a quantity of pills and a large amount of cash.

Bradley-Woods, 25, of the Falls, was charged with second-, third- and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Investigators said additional criminal charges, stemming from the seized drugs, are expected to be filed pending the results of results of lab testing.

Just after noon on Saturday, task force investigators and NID detectives executed another search warrant on an apartment at 2495 River Road. The target of the search warrant, Michael Paonessa III, 33, 2495 River Road, was home at the time and taken into custody.

During the course of a search of Paonessa's apartment, detectives recovered 9.5 grams of crack, 25.3 grams of fentanyl, 30.8 grams of suspected fentanyl tablets, $16,500 in cash, packaging materials and a police scanner. Paonessa faces multiple counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, including possession with intent to distribute and a charge of criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

Detectives said Paonessa has been the subject of a previous investigation. On Feb. 23, detectives executed a search warrant at a location at 101st Street and Niagara Falls Boulevard.

During that warrant execution, investigators seized 41.9 grams of fentanyl, 1.4 grams of methamphetamine, .9 grams of cocaine, 33 Xanax pills, and more than $3,000 cash.