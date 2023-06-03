Joint investigation leads to Burke County drug bust, deputies say

A joint investigation by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office and the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office ended in the arrest of two people on Tuesday.

Deputies said in a release that narcotics detectives from Burke and Catawba County Sheriff’s Offices arrested two people suspected of drug trafficking.

During the arrest, law enforcement found 46 grams of fentanyl, 52 grams of methamphetamine, 13 grams of marijuana, 35 grams of suboxone, one fentanyl strip, one Klonopin tablet, and two oxycodone tablets. Deputies said they also took a 2009 Mercedes-Benz GLS 550 and over $500.

Kenny Tran, from Hickory, was charged with trafficking fentanyl, trafficking methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle to sell, deliver or make controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia, deputies say. Tran got a $175,000 bond.

Alexa Jo Carnes, from Hickory, was charged with trafficking fentanyl, possession with intent to manufacture, two counts of possession with intent to distribute, sell or make controlled substances, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Carne was given a $300,000 bond, deputies say.

Both Carnes and Tran had their first court appearance on Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

No other information has been released.

