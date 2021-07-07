Joint investigation results in murder arrest

Jul. 7—A man was arrested for allegedly murdering a woman who was reported missing in 2017.

In June 2017, family members and friends of Jennifer Moore, 41, contacted the Glenn County Sheriff's Office and reported Moore as a missing person and the sheriff's office began investigating the circumstances surrounding her disappearance, according to a press release.

The Butte County Sheriff's Office was contacted in January of this year by a citizen who reported finding human remains in a remote area of Forest Ranch.

During the subsequent investigation, the remains were identified as Moore's.

BCSO and GCSO detectives along with the Butte County District Attorney's Office have been investigating the circumstances surrounding the disappearance and death of Moore for the last six months.

Detectives gathered evidence and information showing that Dustin Kimball, 47, of Magalia was in a dating relationship with Moore prior to her death.

Evidence gave detectives cause to believe that Kimball allegedly murdered Moore in 2017.

Kimball was located on June 29 of this year during a traffic enforcement stop in Chico. He was arrested and booked into Butte County Jail for an open count of murder.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact Detective Zach Price or Detective Phil Wysocki at 538-7671.