Joint legislative committee examines Tennessee bail reform

Joint legislative committee examines Tennessee bail reform
Jon Styf, The Center Square
·4 min read

The use of cash bail has gotten significantly higher over the past 30 years, said Jasmine Hess of the Vera Institute of Justice.

As recently as 1990, more than two-thirds of people charged with felonies in the U.S. were released without cash bond, Hess said. In Tennessee in 2019, however, 25 counties reported they did not release any of those in jail on signature bonds instead of cash.

Hess was one of 25 presenters who addressed the Joint Senate Judiciary and House Criminal Justice Committee to Study Bail Reform, which heard more than nine hours of testimony over two days of meetings on the topic this week.

“Money bond is not supposed to be the default response,” Hess said. “That is what has been happening.

“It can make people more likely to rely on the safety net. It can make someone more likely to be re-arrested. If someone has money bond set in their case and they sit in jail even for a short amount of time while their grandmother or their husband or their parents scrape together the money to bail them out, not only does that cost counties, but the collateral consequences are increasing the longer they sit trying to come up with that money,” Hess said.

The committee heard testimony on how bail affects jail populations, data on pretrial releases on bond and prior case law and how closely Tennessee’s judges are following state law.

“What we know is that, if there are changes to be made in this system, it’s not one big thing,” said Rep. Michael Curcio, R-Dickson, co-chair of the joint committee. “What I’ve learned is that it’s probably a million little things. We want to review how our process is supposed to work now under current law and, if we see deviations from that across the state, it’s important to compare that back.”

General Sessions Judge Lynda Jones said there is a “huge difference” in how the court systems work in Davidson County surrounding Nashville compared with rural counties, which sometimes can share a judge or have someone besides a judge, such as a court clerk, assigning bond. She called bond a “nuanced, complicated issue.”

“Please remember that, whatever you decide, people of color have been disproportionately impacted for generations,” Jones said. “Numerous studies have showed that wealthier people are more likely to be exonerated on pre-trial while people in poverty have more convictions and would remain in jail and plead guilty more often simply to get out of jail.

"They can lose their employment after only three days of work. Misdemeanors are considered minor offenses so why are people in jail waiting on a misdemeanor offense?”

Rep. Vincent Dixie, D-Nashville, asked several of the presenters their thoughts on algorithms used to determine bail based on risk factors. Hess and others believe that they can be biased against those with lower incomes.

David Connor of the Tennessee County Services Association said 4,000 people were in Tennessee county jails at the end of July awaiting trial on misdemeanor charges, while there were 10,000 in on felony charges.

“That’s costing counties approximately $16,000 a year for counties to operationally have that bed,” Connor said. “So, we are spending more operationally than we are on kids for our K-12 school system, for the most part.”

Connor said around one-third of Tennessee counties have built or expanded jails in the past 10 years with more in the process of expanding, while an increasing percentage of those being housed are pretrial holds.

“We seem to be going in the opposite direction as a lot of places,” Connor said.

Some solutions presented included a text message reminder system for court dates, such as the one currently used by the Davidson County Sheriff, instead of using cash bail.

Jenna Bottler of the Justice Action Network said the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled “excessive bail” is considered bail that is higher than “reasonably calculated to fulfill the purpose of assuring the presence of the defendant.”

Bottler said the data showed increased recidivism, or odds of a return to jail, when defendants who don’t need to be held are held on cash bail.

While the committee is looking at potential statute changes, Rep. William Lamberth, R-Portland, said it was clear the state's statutes have been deemed constitutional, and a larger issue might be how courts are following the laws.

“Over and over and over again, for decades, our statutes have been upheld,” Lamberth said. “If there is a way to get that message out there, I am all for it. The application of it has lagged behind.”

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Tennessee, State

Original Author: Jon Styf, The Center Square

Original Location: Joint legislative committee examines Tennessee bail reform

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bulgaria to hold an early election after political deadlock

    Parliament will be dissolved and a new caretaker government will be appointed in the European Union country of 7 million. Bulgaria already held parliamentary elections in April and July this year, but the country's largest three parties fail to produce a working coalition government. On the same day as November’s parliamentary vote, a presidential election will be held in which incumbent President Roumen Radev is seeking a second term.

  • Xpeng-backed startup says to deliver flying cars in 2024

    Xpeng Heitech, a flying car startup backed by electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc, said on Wednesday that it would deliver flying cars to customers in 2024. The startup, founded in 2013 and funded by Xpeng and Xpeng's Chief Executive He Xiaopeng, now employs 400 people and will expand workforce to have 700 people by the end of this year, company's founder Zhao Deli told World New Energy Vehicle Congress. Xpeng Heitech's model will be able to drive on road, Zhao said.

  • Utah police say they were called to an unspecified 'incident' involving Gabby Petito and fiancé Brian Laundrie during their road trip

    Police investigated an incident with Gabby Petito and her fiancé on August 12, but no arrests were made. Petito was reported missing two weeks later.

  • Four Friends Spent Saturday Night in a Bar. The Next Day They Were Found Murdered in a Cornfield.

    YouTube/KARE 11The FBI has been called in to assist local authorities in rural Wisconsin after four young friends from Minnesota were found murdered and “randomly” left in an abandoned SUV in a cornfield.Authorities in Dunn County, Wisconsin, where the quadruple homicide victims were discovered Sunday, have made no secret that they have been left baffled by the crime.“It’s highly unusual for this area. Obviously we’ve had homicides in the last several years, but something of this magnitude—[I’m]

  • Patient reported she was forced to perform sex acts on Fort Worth hospital employee

    A woman told authorities she performed sexual acts on a hospital employee in Fort Worth out of fear.

  • After 19 years, suspect arrested in ‘heartbreaking’ killing of Florida teenager

    It was a crime scene that shocked even the most hardened veteran detectives among them: Large pools of blood covered the tile floor and the wall of the family room where the teen clearly struggled to fend off her attacker, a man who police say wore a size 10 LA Gear sneaker. Aside from the shoe print made from the teen’s own blood, police in Miramar 19 years ago found a chair knocked over, a ...

  • Drug sting sends two Miami-Dade cop pals to prison. They were big fans of ‘Bad Boys’ movies

    In their everyday lives, they served as young Miami-Dade cops who patrolled the county’s streets in their police cruisers.

  • Corrupt Oil Trader Turns On Colleagues in Massive Africa Bribe Case

    (Bloomberg) -- When Anthony Stimler left Glencore Plc in August 2019, he had two big secrets: For a dozen years, he’d paid millions in bribes to African officials and intermediaries. And he was now helping a U.S. Justice Department investigation into the company and numerous former colleagues.Corruption isn’t exactly unheard of in the extraction and trading of commodities, especially in the developing world. But details of Stimler’s cooperation deal, obtained from the U.S. attorney’s office in M

  • A 40-year friend of a Capitol Police officer reported him to the FBI for disclosing the secure location of lawmakers on January 6, report says

    The friend told investigators the officer has "just fallen into this cult and these beliefs," according to documents obtained by McClatchy.

  • Allison Mack Begins 3-Year Prison Sentence in NXIVM Sex Trafficking Case

    Smallville actress Allison Mack reported to a federal prison to begin a 3-year sentence for her role in the NVIXM sex cult.

  • ICC judges authorize probe into Philippines' 'war on drugs'

    International Criminal Court judges on Wednesday authorized an investigation into the Philippines’ deadly “war on drugs” campaign, saying the crackdown “cannot be seen as a legitimate law enforcement operation.” The court’s former prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, sought permission from judges earlier this year to investigate the Philippine government’s campaign.

  • Cops Turn Up Heat on Lawyer in Wild South Carolina Shooting Saga

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photo FacebookAlex Murdaugh is officially at the center of a state investigation.The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced Monday that it has opened a probe into Murdaugh, 53, just days after the legal scion was ousted from his firm over allegations of theft and placed in rehab for drug dependency.In a statement to The Daily Beast, the top law enforcement agency in the state confirmed the criminal investigation into Murdaugh is bas

  • Teen Reunites with Her Mother Nearly 14 Years After Being Abducted from Her Fla. Home at Age 6

    Authorities are still searching for Pablo Hernandez, who allegedly abducted daughter Jacqueline Hernandez in 2007

  • Lake Tahoe ski resort changes name to remove racist and misogynistic slur

    Resort will be called Palisades Tahoe after consulting with Indigenous groups over longstanding name Indigenous nations in California had long called for the Tahoe resort to change its name, which used a derogatory term for Indigenous women. Photograph: Tim Dunn/AP A popular ski resort at California’s Lake Tahoe has changed its name to remove a racist and misogynistic slur after consultations with local Indigenous groups. The resort, known as Squaw Valley since 1949, will be called Palisades Tah

  • Beijing court rules against woman in China #MeToo case

    The Haidian People's Court said in a judgment released late Tuesday night that Zhou Xiaoxuan, who had become the face of the country's #MeToo movement, did not meet the burden of proof in claiming that Zhu Jun, her superior at her place of work, sexually harassed her. Zhou was a former intern at Chinese state broadcaster CCTV and went public with accusations against Zhu, a prominent CCTV host, in 2018 as dozens of women began to speak out about their past experiences of being harassed or assaulted. Since then, the movement has been largely shut down by authorities as activists found their online posts censored and faced pressure from authorities when trying to hold protests, but Zhou has continued to speak out.

  • GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger Takes A Favorite Conservative Insult, Fires It Right At Trump

    The Illinois Republican explained why the former president is "one of the weakest men that I've ever seen."

  • Arizona mom accused of killing daughters, ages 9 and 4

    An Arizona mom is being named as the primary suspect in the murders of two children found in a Phoenix […] The post Arizona mom accused of killing daughters, ages 9 and 4 appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Detectives arrest suspect in post-Irma Florida Keys murder

    In the weeks after Hurricane Irma ripped through the Florida Keys, leaving much of the island chain in ruins, firefighters made a grisly discovery inside a smoldering Key Largo home. A 70-year-old woman was dead in a hallway with knife wounds to her neck.

  • Melania Trump Sent a Text on January 6 That Gives Some Insight Into How She Was Feeling

    The hotly anticipated book, I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in the Trump White House, written by the former Trump White House press secretary and Melania Trump’s ex-spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham, is causing major waves now that excerpts from the memoir are now making the rounds. It gives the readers insight into what the former first […]

  • Conservative Watchdog Files Ethics Complaint against AOC over Met Gala Attendance

    A conservative watchdog group has asked the Office of Congressional Ethics to "immediately open an investigation" into Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D., N.Y.) attendance at the Met Gala on Monday night.