Joint service set for Fort Worth man, two children who died in Thanksgiving eve collision

Three members of a Fort Worth family who died two weeks ago in a head-on collision on a highway in Central Texas will together be buried at a cemetery in the city.

A celebration of the lives of Zach Muckleroy and his children, Judson, 12, and Lindsay, 9, will be held on Friday at 4 p.m. at University Christian Church at 2720 S. University Drive in Fort Worth.

The family plans a private service at the grave in Greenwood Memorial Park, according to the funeral home handling the arrangements.

Zach Muckleroy’s wife, Lauren Muckleroy, was injured in the collision on Nov. 22 on U.S. 281 near Round Mountain and Johnson City in Blanco County. A service was delayed as Lauren Muckleroy was under treatment at a hospital. She was released on Dec. 1.

Zach Muckleroy, 44, was the CEO of Muckleroy & Falls, a Fort Worth construction company.

A man was driving a pickup truck north on U.S. 281 when it crossed solid double yellow lines into the southbound lanes and collided with a sport utility vehicle driven by Lauren Muckleroy, according to a preliminary report prepared by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The pickup’s driver, whose name and age DPS has not released, was pronounced dead at a medical facility.

Muckleroy & Falls arranged a blood drive at its office on Dec. 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Many people have asked how they can help, and Lauren’s family suggested donating blood because she needed a few units during her hospital stay, according to a post on the company’s Facebook page. Donors can sign up online and walk-ins also are welcome. The website also includes options to donate to charities the family supports.