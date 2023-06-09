Joint traffic enforcement to be conducted in Montgomery County

Several police agencies will be conducting a joint traffic enforcement detail tonight in Montgomery County.

>>RELATED: 49 speed citations made in joint traffic enforcement in Montgomery County

The Dayton Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and Ohio State Highway Patrol will be at State Route 48 and connecting roadways, according to OSHP.

It will take place starting tonight at 6 p.m. and will last until 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

>>Multi-agency traffic detail in Trotwood today aims to increase safety, reduce crime

This is part of the Dayton Service Initiative to reduce crashes and suppress crime on the roadways.

A similar one was held in Montgomery County Tuesday.

The traffic enforcement made 49 speed citations on U.S. Route 35 and State Route 49.