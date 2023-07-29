Joint traffic enforcement detail set for I-75 in Montgomery County today

There will be more law enforcement today on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Joint traffic enforcement detail set for I-75 in Montgomery County this weekend

This is part of the Dayton Service Initiative Joint Traffic Enforcement Detail.

Several police agencies will be conducting joint traffic enforcement detail on I-75 in Montgomery County, according to a spokesperson.

Dayton Police and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will be partnering with Moraine Police, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, and Vandalia Division on Saturday.

They will be conducting patrols starting this morning at 8:00 a.m. until 2 p.m. this afternoon.

The purpose is to reduce crashes and suppress crime on the roads while bringing awareness, education, and transparency to communities through traffic safety.