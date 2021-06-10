'Joints for Jabs' vaccine incentive falling flat in Washington
It was designed as an innovative way to promote COVID-19 vaccinations, but Washington state's new "Joints for Jabs" program is off to a rough start.
Video Transcript
[MUSIC PLAYING]
It was designed as an innovative way to promote COVID-19 vaccinations, but Washington state's new "Joints for Jabs" program is off to a rough start.
[MUSIC PLAYING]
It was the same game fans threw projectiles onto the pitch.
He's already clearly taking after his mum!
The company indicated that "the vast majority of the company's facilities were operational" at the time of payment.
It was designed as an innovative way to promote COVID-19 vaccinations, but Washington’s new “joints for jabs” program is off to a rough start. Officials announced Monday that the state's nearly 500 licensed marijuana retailers could begin hosting vaccine clinics and offering a single, free pre-rolled marijuana cigarette to any 21-plus adult who received a shot there. It's one of many vaccine incentives being offered in Washington, including free pints of beer, sports tickets and prize money to lure those who have been hesitant or just lazy.
The Acropolis in Athens has a new concrete pathway to facilitate wheelchair access - and some people are not happy about it. The UNESCO World Heritage site attracts thousands of visitors a day in peak periods, most of whom climb the 160-meter hill on foot, and wander on uneven stone paths worn smooth over hundreds of years.The new concrete track is laid over a synthetic membrane that protects the ancient stones underneath and permits easy removal.But critics say it ruins the classical harmony of the ancient site.Opposition leader Alexis Tsipras last month demanded the conservative government, quote, "stop abusing our cultural heritage."Culture Minister Lina Mendoni defended the development."I have seen people in wheelchairs who have come up for the first time and felt happy. I think this is something that should also make us particularly happy, because to give joy to people is perhaps just as significant as the protection of our cultural goods."Other changes made to improve accessibility include a new elevator and golf carts, and there are plans for tactile mobile models to allow blind people a fuller experience of the monuments.Visitors like Michael Kirk had positive feelings about the developments."I still think the Acropolis is very beautiful, it's amazing, I think it's cool that now everyone can see it, I don't think it's changed, I don't think it's hurt the Acropolis at all."
The forex markets can be both exciting and lucrative. Find out what jobs exist in this space and how to get them.
Burberry and Pangaia are among the brands taking up the Fashion Avengers social campaign to champion sustainable fashion for the first year.
The 37-year-old headed north, hoping to seek asylum in the United States, but earlier this year was blocked by a Trump-era health order left in place by President Joe Biden. The order enables U.S. officials to rapidly expel migrants at both the southern and northern borders during the COVID-19 pandemic, essentially cutting off access to asylum for most migrants. In Mexico, with nowhere to go and few funds, she slept on the street and was kidnapped, according to a request to the U.S. government for a humanitarian exception to the order seen by Reuters.
JBS said it was hit by a cyberattack on May 31, and that it so far doesn't have evidence that any data was compromised.
The Texas bar association is investigating whether state Attorney General Ken Paxton's failed efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election based on bogus claims of fraud amounted to professional misconduct.
Russian scientists explore how to increase yields by growing produce in giant indoor farms Giant indoor vertical farms triple production of produce These potatoes are grown in giant indoor vertical farms
Not only did big states with more stringent COVID measures end 2020 with fewer infections per capita, they also tended to post better economic growth numbers last year than states with fewer restrictions.
One year ago, the U.S. was the deadliest hotspot of the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing the cancellation of the Group of Seven summit it was due to host. Now, the U.S. is emerging as a model for how to successfully recover from more than 15 months of global crisis. In a speech Thursday on the eve of the summit of wealthy G-7 democracies, President Joe Biden will outline plans for the U.S. to donate 500 million vaccine doses around the globe over the next year, on top of 80 million doses he has already pledged by the end of the month.
The promotion—which, perfectly enough, is called “Joints for Jabs”—will begin immediately and run through July 12 in Washington State.
Surface parking in downtown San Jose, California. Sergio Ruiz, SPUR/Flickr, CC BYFor urban planners, parking rules established decades ago have become a contentious 21st-century challenge. Parking takes up about one-third of land area in U.S. cities; nationwide, there are an estimated eight parking spaces for every car. In 2017 Buffalo, New York, became the first U.S. city to stop requiring development projects to include at least a minimum amount of parking. Other cities followed, including Har
‘People want to fire me or put me in jail for what I’ve done. Namely, follow the science. It’s preposterous,’ Dr Fauci said
Alleged killer is said to have told taxi driver to film his arrest
The former president still hasn’t faced the music—and neither has his party
Distribution of the yearbook was halted as officials reviewed concerns over racial justice content
Brigadier General says they had ‘sense of urgency’ to close gaps in levees