JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers have been engaged for almost 6 years. Here's a timeline of their relationship.

Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher on July 22, 2019. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers are one of the longest-lasting couples in the "Bachelor" universe.

Their engagement went public on the season 12 finale of "The Bachelorette" in August 2016.

Rodgers re-proposed in August 2019 with a new ring after three years of dating.

March 16, 2016: JoJo Fletcher's season of "The Bachelorette" begins filming, and Jordan Rodgers receives the First Impression Rose.

"The Bachelorette." ABC

After getting rejected by Ben Higgins on his season of "The Bachelor," Fletcher was named the next star of "The Bachelorette" during the live finale of Higgins' season. In fact, Fletcher was a last-minute switch, as the lead was originally supposed to be third place contestant Caila Quinn before ABC changed its mind.

Fletcher's season began filming that month. On the first night of filming, Fletcher met Rodgers and ended up giving him her First Impression Rose, a solid sign of her attraction to him.

May 12, 2016: Rodgers "wins" the season and proposes to Fletcher. They get engaged (but it remains a secret for three months).

Rodgers and Fletcher in 2016 on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Randy Holmes/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images

According to an Instagram post, the couple's one-year engagement anniversary was on May 12, 2017. Just two months after they met, Rodgers got down on one knee in Thailand and popped the question to Fletcher, who said yes.

"You made me believe that love doesn't need to have scripts, and there's not one way to draw it up. There's moments like this when I'm holding your hand and I'm looking in your eyes, and I know, I'm so unbelievably in love with you. You're my best friend, you're my soulmate," Rodgers said.

Of course, their engagement had to remain a secret until the episode aired in August 2016.

May 23, 2016: The season begins airing, and people begin speculating that Rodgers is a cheater and is "there for the wrong reasons."

Rodgers and Fletcher on September 23, 2016. David Livingston/Getty Images

Only a few days after getting engaged, Fletcher's season begins airing, and almost immediately, there's controversy regarding Rodgers.

Story continues

First, people were suspicious about Rodgers' family, as his older brother is highly successful and famous Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, although the QB is not on speaking terms with his family. There was some implication that the younger Rodgers was only there for fame.

Second, there was almost immediate accusations of cheating in his past. Ex-girlfriend Brittany Farrar slammed Rodgers on Instagram the day after the premiere aired, calling him a cheater.

"Riding the bench doesn't get in the way of a relationship, but cheating does," she wrote. She also added the hashtag "#alwayswantedtobefamous."

During the show, Fletcher quizzed Rodgers about whether he had cheated on his ex, and while he admitted to flirting with other women, he said he'd never cheated. Instead, he said they broke up because he chose football over their relationship.

August 1, 2016: The couple makes their first public appearance on "After the Final Rose."

Fletcher and Rodgers at the live finale. Rick Rowell/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images

Moments after Rodgers' Thailand proposal was revealed around the country, the happily engaged couple made their TV debut at the traditional "After the Final Rose" sit-down.

Fletcher was asked about the rumors about Rodgers and how they had affected the relationship.

"It was difficult, I don't want to sugarcoat it," she said. "It's been very difficult. But I will say, to be able get through those things and to know that we love each other so much, and we trust each other and we have that mutual respect … He's been nothing but honest with me."

For his part, Rodgers spoke to People in August 2016 about the rumors and their impact, saying, "It was awful. It hurts because judgment and integrity are things that you build and try to maintain over a lifetime, and it just takes one person [saying something] out of malice that makes news."

August 10, 2016: Fletcher and Rodgers move in together in Dallas ... and document the whole thing on Snapchat.

Fletcher and Rodgers are seen on August 4, 2016. BG002/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

During "After the Final Rose," Rodgers mentioned that his bags were packed and he was ready for his big move to Fletcher's hometown of Dallas.

On August 10, Fletcher tweeted that the 10-hour road trip to Dallas from Nashville (Rodgers' home) was underway and the two were ready to start living together.

The happy couple ended up documenting their whole trip on Snapchat, as reported by Buzzfeed.

October 18, 2016: Fletcher and Rodgers appear on an episode of Fletcher's ex's show "Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After?"

Rodgers, Fletcher, Lauren Bushnell, and Ben Higgins on "Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After?" Greg Zabilski/Freeform via Getty Images

During the second episode of "Ben & Lauren," Lauren Bushnell and Ben Higgins met up with Rodgers and Fletcher for brunch — the first time any of them had seen each other since Higgins told both Fletcher and Bushnell that he loved them, which was an obvious source of tension between Higgins and his then-fiancée, Bushnell.

While Higgins and Bushnell seemed a bit tense on the episode, Fletcher and Rodgers appeared totally at ease with the situation and their relationship, which makes sense ... those two are still together, while Higgins and Bushnell only lasted a few more months.

Both are now happily married to different people.

September 25, 2018: They start their YouTube channel, "Engaged with JoJo & Jordan."

Joelle Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers on June 27, 2018. Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

After two years of engaged bliss, Rodgers and Fletcher decided to let fans into their lives once again by starting a YouTube show, "Engaged with JoJo and Jordan." Their first video was posted in September 2018.

They posted regularly through April 2019, sharing videos about their lives, how it was to become famous quickly, cocktail recipes, and house tours. Their most recent video was about what types of parents they thought they were going to be.

July 23, 2019: Fletcher and Rodgers begin hosting "Cash Pad" on CNBC.

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers on "Cash Pad." Ralph Fresco/CNBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

One of Rodgers and Fletcher's shared passions is house flipping — that's what Fletcher was doing before she was cast on "The Bachelor." So, the two decided to capitalize on their home-renovation skills to host a show called "Cash Pad."

The show focuses on the couple as they "partner with homeowners hoping to turn their properties into ideal short-term rentals," according to IMDb. "JoJo and Jordan will transform these ordinary spaces with unrealized potential into profitable vacation-rental hot spots."

Unfortunately, the ratings were abysmal and the show was de facto canceled.

"We haven't heard anything about a season two so as of right now, we're not really, you know, nothing's in the works," Fletcher said in February 2021.

August 25, 2019: Rodgers proposes to Fletcher again with a new ring and, most importantly, no cameras.

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers on October 30, 2019. Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

After three years of being engaged, Rodgers re-proposed to Fletcher in August 2019 with a brand-new ring.

"I always wanted to re-propose, with no cameras, no producers, no drama ... just us. Our first engagement was so real, and meant so much to us both, but as we start to actually plan our wedding for next year I wanted to do it all over again, OUR WAY," Rodgers wrote on Instagram. "So I bought a new ring, made a plan (that almost fell apart multiple times), and got down on one knee all over again."

Fletcher wrote in her own post, "The show brought us together and set us up for a truly amazing proposal the first time around, but this time was all YOU. And that means everything and more to me. I can't wait to marry you! Thank you for loving me so purely and protecting my heart in a way I always used to pray for."

She later told Insider's Anneta Konstantinides that she's not sure what she'll do with her old ring.

"Maybe it's something we pass down to our kids one day or we turn it into a different type of jewelry," she said. "We don't really know. But we just know it carries a lot of value to us so we definitely wanted to keep it."

October 15, 2019: They try their hand at hosting yet again with "Battle of the Fittest Couples" on Paramount.

Rodgers and Fletcher on "Battle of the Fittest Couples." Paramount

Fletcher and Rodgers were called upon to host a reality show again just a few months later — this time, as the hosts of a fitness competition between super-fit couples across the country.

"We love the concept. We love the idea of taking couples, putting them in a house. We know what that's like, and then watching them compete," Fletcher told TV Insider. "We see their emotional strength, their mental strength, physical strength. We love the opportunity to work together for the first time. So, it was really a no-brainer for me."

The finale aired in December 2019.

April 27, 2020: Fletcher and Rodgers return to Bachelor Nation to appear on an episode of "Listen to Your Heart."

Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher with former host Chris Harrison. John Fleenor/ABC via Getty Images

During the beginning of the pandemic, Fletcher and Rodgers appeared on "The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart" as guest judges. The two delighted Bachelor Nation as they finished each other's sentences, bonded about the Backstreet Boys, and were generally couple goals.

"I'm just so happy for jojo and Jordan. They seem so happy. This is why we watch people," wrote one fan on Reddit.

April 29, 2020: They get their first dog together, Jagger.

Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher on July 22, 2019. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

While Fletcher and Rodgers shared Fletcher's dog Jackson (aka Jackie Moon) once the two got engaged, Jagger was the first animal that they got together as a couple.

"This perfectly sums up Quarantine: Face Masks, gross facial hair, same clothes every day, oh yeah and A NEW PUPPY!!!," Rodgers wrote on Instagram. "Meet our little quarantine baby, Jagger. He's a little bundle of joy, and his mom and dad love him so much already .... Jackson, well, he's still on the fence about him."

June 13, 2020: Their original wedding day is postponed because of COVID-19.

Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher on July 23, 2019. Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Fletcher and Rodgers' original wedding day was supposed to be June 13, 2020. But, like many engaged couples around the world, the two were forced to postpone their wedding. They celebrated the day together, anyway.

"6.13.20 ... Happy 'What would have been Wedding Day' to us!" Fletcher wrote on Instagram.

"As you guys know, we have spent the last 11 months planning the wedding of our dreams but given the circumstances of 2020, we had to make the difficult decision to postpone our special day," she continued. "Even though I don't get to marry you today @jrodgers11, I know it will be all more worth the wait."

February 2021: Fletcher and Rodgers temporarily move to Puerto Rico to flip a house.

Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher on August 8, 2019. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Fans were able to follow along on social media as Rodgers and Fletcher relocated to Dorado, Puerto Rico, for their latest renovation project.

"I've learned that renovating on an island is very different than renovating back in the mainland," Fletcher told Heavy. "There was a lot of logistics that we had to figure out."

February 10, 2021: Fletcher and Rodgers admit they initially stayed together to please Bachelor Nation.

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers in 2019. Evans Vestal Ward/CNBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

"I think that was one of the reasons why we stayed together in the beginning. There were so many reasons why we thought we should not be together," the former "Bachelorette" star told Us Weekly. "I think, subconsciously for me, and for him, there was this pressure, not only from people that watch the show but, like, our family and our friends."

"Obviously, we're far past that, but I think in the beginning, there is that sense of pressure," she continued.

March 16, 2021: Fletcher announces the two are hosting a dating show about divorced people on TBS called "The Big D."

Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher on June 22, 2019. Tom Cooper/Getty Images for SeriesFest

"We're so excited to announce our latest adventure here in Costa Rica! We're hosting TBS' upcoming new dating show 'The Big D!,' (Get your mind outta the gutter, yall) This show is all about LOVE, healing, DATING, and realizing that Divorce doesn't mean the end of your story, but rather just the start of your next chapter," Fletcher wrote on Instagram.

"But there issss one little twist ... they are doing this ALL, alongside their ex! Whether it's rekindling the love they once had OR moving on from the past with someone new, me & @jrodgers11 are here to help these guys find the same type of love we were so lucky to have found," she continued.

The premiere date has not been announced yet.

May 19, 2021: Fletcher and Rodgers postpone their wedding a second time.

Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher on November 2, 2016. Rebecca Smeyne/Getty Images

After pushing their first wedding date, the two were forced to once again push the date back, as their venue had a 10-person limit.

"We're rolling with the punches, you know, at this point, it is what it is," Fletcher told Access. "The fall is not an option for us … So, it will probably be next year, which is like a dagger when I say that."

August 12, 2021: They publicly reveal their new wedding date is in May 2022.

JoJo and Jordan. Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

In an interview with Us Weekly, Fletcher announced that the two have settled on a new date sometime in May 2022.

"Every time we postpone, it's had to be one year out from the date because fall is not an option. Jordan's gone for football all fall and there's only a couple months of the year where our venue is really thriving and beautiful because it is outdoors, so it is just May of next year," she said. "We're doing it no matter what at this point."

August 28, 2021: Rodgers reveals he had a secret meet-up with Fletcher while filming "The Bachelorette."

Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher on December 5, 2016. Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images

On his Instagram stories, Rodgers recounted a story from his time on "The Bachelorette." He explained that producers caught him secretly writing Fletcher love notes — of course, that's something that they'd love to get on camera.

So, they asked him to wait until they could capture it on film. Rodgers, sensing an opening, bargained with producers and told them that he'd let them show it on camera if they'd let him spend some time with Fletcher alone, totally off-camera. Surprisingly, they agreed.

Fletcher and Rodgers were able to hang out alone in a hotel room, enjoy some fast food, and generally have a normal night, which most "Bachelor" couples do not get.

Read the original article on Insider