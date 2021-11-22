JoJo Siwa ditches signature ponytail, rocks dress and heels for 'first time'

This is a whole new look for JoJo Siwa!

The 18-year-old pop star and influencer wore a black gown and stilettos as she walked the red carpet at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

JoJo Siwa AMAs, American Music Awards 2021 (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic)

"I am in a dress and heels the first time in my life,” she told People. “When I knew I was coming to the AMAs, I was like, 'Oh, what am I gonna wear,' because I have had this transition while being on 'Dancing with the Stars' where I've gone from dressing like I normally dress to looking more adult.”

She added that she wanted to “branch out” of her comfort zone with her AMAs ensemble.

It was a major style shift for the former “Dance Moms” star, who is known for her ponytails, oversized bows and neon-colored outfits covered in sequins or glitter.

Siwa looked beautiful in her off-the-shoulder gown, which featured a skirt with tiered ruffles divided by sheer panels. She wore her blond hair in loose waves in a half-up, half-down style and accessorized with a few delicate silver necklaces.

2021 American Music Awards - Fixed Show (Kevin Winter / Getty Images for MRC)

One of the necklaces spelled out “DWTS30,” most likely a reference to the fact that she is a finalist on season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars” along with pro partner Jenna Johnson.

Siwa shared a close-up photo of her sparkly heels in an Instagram story. (itsjojosiwa / Instagram)

Siwa revealed that her sparkly Christian Louboutin heels had been a gift from Johnson earlier that day. The former Nickelodeon star shared a close-up photo of the shoes in her Instagram story, thanking Johnson for her “first real heel.”



Johnson and Siwa made history as the ABC dancing competition show’s first same-sex pairing, and they are one of four couples who will compete in Monday night’s final.

One of Siwa’s co-finalists, “The Talk” host Amanda Kloots, gushed over the teen’s style transformation on Instagram, commenting on one of Siwa's recent posts, “LOVE THIS LOOK ON YOU!”

