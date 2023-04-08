JoJo Siwa Dropped Hints About Her New Love Interest In A TikTok Video

NBC

JoJo Siwa seems to be hinting at a new love in her life with a cryptic TikTok video. The 19-year-old gave her fans an intimate look at what she has been up to lately and appeared to reveal there is a special someone in her life with discreet photos and videos. The footage, which starts off with the dance pro writing, "things I haven't shown you for the last month," dives into a series of notes to an unnamed person and is set to the love song "Until I Found You" by Stephen Sanchez. "She took me to my favorite coffee place to cheer me up. I'm obsessed w this girl," she wrote alongside a photo. JoJo even shared a snap of herself holding someone's hand.