JoJo Siwa hits impressive inside-the-park home run at the 2022 All-Star celeb softball game

JoJo Siwa is known most for her dancing and singing skills, but she may have a new talent to add to that list: softball!

Jojo Siwa hits during the MLB All Star Celebrity Softball game on Saturday, July 16, 2022. (Mark J. Terrill / AP)

The 19-year-old multi-hyphenate star made a name for herself at the All-Star Celebrity Softball game at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, July 16. She scored an inside the park home run after hitting a ball off pitcher Quavo.

Run JoJo, run! (Abbie Parr / AP)

Twitter account Pop Crave shared video footage of the impressive moment, as well as Complex.

JoJo Siwa hits a home run off Quavo. Quavo was not pleased. 😂 @itsjojosiwa pic.twitter.com/AAs4a0j0UU — Complex (@Complex) July 17, 2022

Sports editor James Williams also got another view of the fantastic moment.

Inside the park home run for JoJo Siwa. pic.twitter.com/Cvp2KB39Yh — James H. Williams ➡️ MLB ASG (@JHWreporter) July 17, 2022

Siwa played for the Los Angeles team. Despite her hard work, they lost to Brooklyn 15-13.

Other stars included in the game were Rob Lowe, Chloe Kim, Bryan Cranston, Bad Bunny, Joel McHale and Simu Liu, among others.

The Major League Baseball All-Star Game is Tuesday, July 19 at Dodger Stadium.