JoJo Siwa & Jenna Johnson Slayed 'DWTS' With a Spicy Rumba Routine

jojo-siwa-jenna-johnson-rumba-dance-off-dancing-with-the-stars-janet-jackson-week.jpg

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson aren't letting landing in the bottom two of ABC's ongoing Dancing with the Stars competition last week phase them. In fact, they came back stronger than ever this week, and in the process, gave the judges and fans one of their most memorable (and spicy!) routines so far!

It was Janet Jackson night on last night's DWTS episode, and while facing off against Val Chmerkovskiy (Johnson's IRL husband) and Olivia Jade Giannulli (the social media influencer whose parents, actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud for their part in the headline-grabbing 2019 college admissions bribery scandal), Siwa and Johnson danced the rumba to "That's the Way Love Goes." Their chemistry was off the charts, and the two gave us everything we could ever want in a rumba routine!

The pair had graced the ballroom floor earlier in the episode and danced the salsa to Janet's 2007 bop "Feedback," earning a nearly perfect score of 39 out of 40 from the judges.

"Wow. This dance was just...A DREAM," Siwa wrote on her Instagram following her and Johnson's Janet-themed performances. "[Jenna Johnson] you are a legend and you continue to outdo yourself every week. This choreography was NEXT LEVEL!! These LIFTS!!! This dance was a push, and it was HARRRDDD for me. We worked, we cried, we bled, we did a bit of it all this week, and it was WORTH it. So happy. WE'RE GOING TO THE SEMI FINALS!!!!!"

But Siwa and Johnson weren't the only same-sex pair in the DWTS cinematic universe who blessed viewers with a steamy rumba!

Across the pond on the BBC's DWTS sister show Strictly Come Dancing, Great British Bake Off hunk John Whaite and his history-making partner Johannes Radebe earned a 35 out of 40 from the judges' table this past weekend (wearing sheer button-downs, no less) after performing a sensual, hypnotizing rumba routine to Sting's classic "Shape of My Heart!"

Story continues

Was it a damn good week to be a queer dance fan? It sure was!

RELATED | JoJo Siwa & Kylie Prew Still 'Best Friends' Even After Their Breakup