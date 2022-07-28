Jojo Siwa said 'not all of the story was told' about why she labeled Candace Cameron Bure the 'rudest celebrity'

Jojo Siwa / Candace Cameron Bure Getty Images

Jojo Siwa said the whole story behind her calling Candace Cameron Bure the "rudest celebrity" hasn't been told.

Siwa explained that in 2016, Bure didn't take a picture with her on the red carpet for the "Fuller House" premiere.

"I was really hurt by that and it was just one of those things that stuck with me until now," Siwa said.

JoJo Siwa said that pieces of the story behind why she labeled Candace Cameron Bure as the "rudest celebrity" have been left out.

Speaking to Where Is The Buzz from the red carpet of the "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," Siwa dove into an explanation of why she called Bure the "rudest celebrity" she has ever met in a TikTok game that went viral.

"Not all the story was told," Siwa explained. "It's a hard situation."

She continued: "Eleven-year-old me was really, really sad when she didn't take a picture with me," referring to a moment on the red carpet of the "Fuller House" premiere when Bure allegedly blew Siwa off. (Siwa was born in May 2003, so she would have been about 12 when the first season of the "Full House" spinoff initially premiered on Netflix).

Siwa said after Bure wouldn't take a photo with her, she went back to find her mom. When she turned back around toward Bure, she saw the star taking photos with other kids.

"I was really hurt by that and it was just one of those things that stuck with me until now," Siwa said.

Following Siwa's viral TikTok post Monday — where she called Zendaya her celebrity crush, Elton John the coolest celebrity she's ever met, and Miley Cyrus the nicest celebrity she's ever met — Bure said she reached out to Siwa to ask what she did to deserve that title.

"We had a great conversation," Bure said following their phone call. She said she wanted to reach out to Siwa because she was "shocked" to hear Siwa's label of her.

Bure admitted she understood why Siwa saw this as a negative memory and admitted, "I kind of broke your 11-year-old heart, I didn't take a picture with you."

The "Fuller House" star also apologized to anyone watching the video who had a negative experience with her in the past. She said most of the time she enjoys giving people autographs and taking photos with them. "But I'm still a human being, all public people are, and sometimes you have bad days," she explained. "And sometimes you're stressed out. Sometimes you're just in your own head that you're not even really paying attention to what's going on around you."

The actor said there was "no drama" between her and Siwa and asked everyone to "move on."

Representatives for Bure did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

