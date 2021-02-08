JoJo Siwa shares 1st pics with girlfriend: ‘Most beautiful perfect person in the world’

JoJo Siwa has shared her first photos of her girlfriend after revealing last week that she is dating someone.

The 17-year-old reality star and YouTube personality posted photos and a video of the couple having fun together on Instagram Monday with a heartfelt message for her girlfriend, whom she has been dating for a month.

"After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th 2021 I got to start calling this exceptional human my Girlfriend... and Since then I’ve been the happiest I have ever been!" Siwa wrote. "She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world. And I get to call her mine! Happy one month to my girl! I love you more and more everyday!❤️"

The photos and video show Siwa and her girlfriend, who appears to be named Kylie based off the account Siwa tagged in the pics, dressed up in silly costumes, sharing a laugh together and singing Justin Bieber's "As Long As You Love Me" in the car.

Siwa shared the photos less than a week after she told Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" that she had a girlfriend who supported her when she decided to come out as part of the LGBTQ community last month.

"She was super encouraging," Siwa told Fallon. "She was, like, 'Do it!' And I was like, 'All right,’ and I did it.'"

The teen influencer first posted a TikTok video of herself dancing to Lady Gaga's "Born This Way" last month and followed that by sharing a T-shirt that her cousin gave her that read "Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever." that seemingly confirmed her coming out.

She then spoke on Instagram Live about deciding to announce she was part of the LGBTQ community.

"For the last 48 hours ... 72 hours, I have gotten the most endless amount of love and support," she said. "I am really, really, I'm really happy. Now that the world gets to see this side of my life ... it makes me really, really, really happy. I have been happy in this land for a minute now, and now that I get to share that with the world now, it's just ... it's awesome."