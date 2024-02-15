Joker 2 director teases trailer release window in new look

Joker director Todd Phillips has given an exciting update about the trailer for the eagerly-anticipated sequel.

With Joaquin Phoenix reprising his role as the titular villain, also known as Arthur Fleck, and pop sensation Lady Gaga joining the cast as Harley Quinn/Dr Harleen Quinzel, Joker: Folie à Deux is set for release on October 4 and follows 2019's critically acclaimed Joker.

Fans have been treated to glimpses of the film, which is set to be a musical, in the form of production pictures showing Phoenix and Gaga in costume and revisiting some iconic locations from the first film.

But one thing everyone has been asking about is when a trailer will be released, with Phillips sharing an update on his Instagram page.

Posting some brand new images of Phoenix and Gaga as the loved-up Joker and Harley with the caption "Hoping your day is full of love. 10.4.24", Phillips responded to a question about an upcoming teaser trailer.

"I've been getting this question a lot. The movie comes out in October. So our first teaser won't be out until mid-April," he revealed.

The film's plot has been kept tightly under wraps, but it is set to see the return of Zazie Beetz as well as new stars Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland and Harry Lawtey.

It is being billed as a drama with musical elements, with Beetz saying last year that the somewhat controversial choice "makes wonderful sense".

"Todd [Phillips] has always had a creative approach to the character," she continued. "I love musicals, and I think of them as the characters are feeling and experiencing so much that they can only sing and dance about it, whether in sorrow or in joy."

Filming for Joker 2 wrapped last year, with Phillips taking to his Instagram account to praise the cast and crew for their hard work on the production.

"That's a wrap. Thanks to these two (+ the entire cast) and the BEST crew that the film industry has to offer," he wrote. "From top to bottom. Gonna crawl into a cave now (edit room) and put it all together."

Joker: Folie à Deux is scheduled for a cinema release date of October 4, 2024. Joker is available to buy on Blu-ray or streaming now.





