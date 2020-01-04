'Joker' or 'The Irishman', 'The Crown' or 'Killing Eve'? Who will at the Golden Globes? originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

With its more relaxed atmosphere -- due in part to an open bar -- and ability to pave the way for Oscar gold, the Golden Globes is often thought of as celebs' favorite awards show.

Outspoken "The Office" co-creator Ricky Gervais is locked and loaded for his fifth turn as host Sunday night, and A-listers including Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, Sofia Vergara, Kerry Washington, and Leonardo DiCaprio have all been tapped as presenters.

Still, who will take home the gold is anyone's guess.

With a company-best 34 nominations, Netflix leads the competition. The streaming giant earned six nominations for Noah Baumbach's drama "Marriage Story," starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson, who also received nods in the respective outstanding actor/actress in a drama category.

PHOTO: Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver in a scene from 'Marriage Story.' (Netflix)

The film is also a contender for the Best Motion Picture, Drama category, where it's competing against Netflix's "The Irishman." The Martin Scorsese crime epic earned five nominations, including Best Motion Picture, Drama, and a best director nomination for Scorsese, as well as best supporting nominations for Al Pacino and Joe Pesci.

The streaming service's "Dolemite Is My Name" earned a nomination in the Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy category, and a best actor nomination for Eddie Murphy.

Netflix also scooped up major television kudos, with four nominations apiece for both newcomer "Unbelievable" and awards-show favorite "The Crown."

Certainly, winning an armful of Emmys for show creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge puts her Amazon Prime show "Fleabag" in the pole position in the TV comedy category, but it's up against fellow award magnets "Barry" on HBO, Netflix's "The Kominsky Method" and Amazon's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

On the dramatic TV side, newbie streamer Apple TV+ came out of the gate with nominations for its "The Morning Show," which earned nods for its co-producers and co-leads Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. "The Morning Show" goes head-to-head with another Witherspoon project, HBO's "Big Little Lies," as well as Netflix's "The Crown," BBC America's Emmy winner "Killing Eve," and HBO's "Succession."

PHOTO: Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, and Laura Dern star in Season 2 of HBO's, 'Big Little Lies.' (Jennifer Clasen/HBO)

The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards air on NBC Jan. 5, live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Here are this year's Golden Globe nominees:

Best Actor, Limited-Series or TV Movie

Christopher Abbott, "Catch-22"

Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Spy"

Russell Crowe, "The Loudest Voice"

Jared Harris, "Chernobyl"

Sam Rockwell, "Fosse/Verdon"

Best Actress, Limited-Series or TV Movie

Kaitlyn Dever, "Unbelievable"

Joey King, "The Act"

Helen Mirren, "Catherine the Great"

Merritt Wever, "Unbelievable"

Michelle Williams, "Fosse/Verdon"

Best TV Movie or Limited-Series

"Catch-22"

"Chernobyl"

"Fosse/Verdon"

"The Loudest Voice"

"Unbelievable"

Best TV Series, Comedy

"Barry"

"Fleabag"

"The Kominsky Method"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

"The Politician"

Best TV Series, Drama

"Big Little Lies"

"The Crown"

"Killing Eve"

"The Morning Show"

"Succession"

Best Actress, TV Series, Drama

Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"

Olivia Colman, "The Crown"

Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"

Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies"

Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show"

Best Actor, TV Series, Drama

Brian Cox, "Succession"

Kit Harington, "Game of Thrones"

Rami Malek, "Mr. Robot"

Tobias Menzies, "The Crown"

Billy Porter, "Pose"

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

"The Farewell"

"Pain and Glory"

"Portrait of a Lady on Fire"

"Parasite"

"Les Misérables"

Best Supporting Actor, Motion Picture

Tom Hanks, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"

Anthony Hopkins, "The Two Popes"

Al Pacino, "The Irishman"

Joe Pesci, "The Irishman"

Brad Pitt, "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture

Kathy Bates, "Richard Jewell"

Annette Bening, "The Report"

Laura Dern, "Marriage Story"

Jennifer Lopez, "Hustlers"

Margot Robbie, "Bombshell"

Best Motion Picture, Drama

"1917"

"The Irishman"

"Joker"

"Marriage Story"

"The Two Popes"

Best Actor, Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig, "Knives Out"

Roman Griffin Davis, "Jojo Rabbit"

Leonardo DiCaprio, "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"

Taron Egerton, "Rocketman"

Eddie Murphy, "Dolemite is My Name"

Best Motion Picture, Animated

"Frozen 2"

"How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World"

"The Lion King"

"Missing Link"

"Toy Story 4"

Best Actress, Motion Picture, Drama

Cynthia Erivo, "Harriet"

Scarlett Johansson, "Marriage Story"

Saoirse Ronan, "Little Women"

Charlize Theron, "Bombshell"

Renée Zellweger, "Judy"

Best Actor, Motion Picture, Drama

Christian Bale, "Ford v Ferrari"

Antonio Banderas, "Pain and Glory"

Adam Driver, "Marriage Story"

Joaquin Phoenix, "Joker"

Jonathan Pryce, "The Two Popes"

Best Director, Motion Picture

Bong Joon-ho, "Parasite"

Sam Mendes, "1917"

Todd Phillips, "Joker"

Martin Scorsese, "The Irishman"

Quentin Tarantino, "Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood"

Best Actress, Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Ana De Armas, "Knives Out"

Awkwafina, "The Farewell"

Cate Blanchett, "Where'd You Go, Bernadette"

Beanie Feldstein, "Booksmart"

Emma Thompson, "Late Night"

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

"Dolemite is My Name"

"Jojo Rabbit"

"Knives Out"

"Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood"

"Rocketman"

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Noah Baumbach, "Marriage Story"

Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin-won, "Parasite"

Anthony McCarten, "The Two Popes"

Quentin Tarantino, "Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood"

Steven Zaillian, "The Irishman"

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

"Beautiful Ghosts" from "Cats"

"I'm Gonna Love Me Again" from "Rocketman"

"Into the Unknown" from "Frozen 2"

"Spirit" from "The Lion King"

"Stand Up" from "Harriet"

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, "Little Women"

Hildur Guđnadóttir, "Joker"

Randy Newman, "Marriage Story"

Thomas Newman, "1917"

Daniel Pemberton, "Motherless Brooklyn"

Best Supporting Actress, Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie

Patricia Arquette, "The Act"

Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown"

Toni Collette, "Unbelievable"

Meryl Streep, "Big Little Lies"

Emily Watson, "Chernobyl"

Best Actress, TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Kirsten Dunst, "On Becoming a God in Central Florida"

Natasha Lyonne, "Russian Doll"

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag"

Best Actor, TV Series, Comedy

Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"

Bill Hader, "Barry"

Ben Platt, "The Politician"

Paul Rudd, "Living With Yourself"

Ramy Youssef, "Ramy"

Best Supporting Actor, Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie