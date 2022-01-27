'Joker's Law' bill to beef up penalties for shooting police dogs delayed in Tennessee House panel

Jan. 27—NASHVILLE — "Joker's Law," a Tennessee bill seeking to make the killing or injuring of a police dog or other official service animal punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment, was postponed Wednesday at its first House hearing after a panel raised concerns the Senate version has not yet been introduced.

Rep. Mark Hall, R-Cleveland, sponsor of House Bill 1646, was several minutes into his presentation in the House Criminal Justice Subcommittee meeting on the bill when he was interrupted by the chair. The bill was brought in the wake of last year's shooting of Joker, a Bradley County Sheriff's Office K-9, shot multiple times in September while trying to nab a group of juvenile suspects in the alleged theft of a Jeep from a car lot.

"Currently, the law in the great state of Tennessee regarding assaults on law enforcement K-9s resulting in injury or even death are nothing more than a than a destruction of property charge," Hall said. "House Bill 1646 changes all that. It takes the shackles off the DA, and it gives him the authority to charge the suspect with a Class B felony."

Hall described to subcommittee members how Joker was "ambushed" and shot multiple times. The dog required blood transfusions, removal of a portion of his jaw, feeding tubes "and almost resulted in his death," he said.

After recovering from his wounds, Joker was back on the job in December. On his first day back, he apprehended three burglary suspects.

"It's my understanding that Joker is going to be the poster K-9 that changes the laws not just in Tennessee, but across this country," Hall said, adding the bill has been endorsed by all of Tennessee's 95 county sheriffs. He said it received 250,000 positive responses on social media.

"If you're pro-law enforcement, if you love animals, if you want to be a good steward of the taxpayers' money, House Bill 1646 is for you," Hall said.

At that point Criminal Justice Subcommittee chair Clay Doggett, R-Pulaski, stepped in to say, "Stand by us one moment, we're going to check on some technical issue."

That led to a five- to six-minute delay. When the panel resumed, Hall asked to delay the bill for a week.

He later told the Times Free Press outside the committee room that the Senate sponsor had not yet filed the measure but was going to do so Thursday.

"I'll be bringing it up next Wednesday," Hall said. "I was under the impression it was already filed. He had signed it but it hadn't been officially filed."

That resulted in reservations by some subcommittee members. Hall said in response to another Times Free Press question that they "just wanted to make sure that all the i's were dotted and the t's were crossed, to make sure that it was in proper form."

Senate Judiciary Committee chair Mike Bell, R-Riceville, whose district includes a portion of Bradley County, is the Senate sponsor.

A surprised Bell — bill filing deadlines aren't until next week — told the Times Free Press in a text that "I had no clue [Hall] was moving it and no clue the House wouldn't move a bill with a Senate bill being filed this early. Not an oversight, I just didn't know. The bill will be filed tomorrow."

According to a legal summary of the legislation, it is already an offense to knowingly and unlawfully kill the animal of another without the owner's "effective" consent. The violation is theft of property, graded according to the value of the animal.

The killing of a police dog, fire dog, search and rescue dog, service animal or police horse is treated as an enhancement that promotes the offense to "at least" a Class E felony. That is punishable by one to six years in prison as well as a fine of up to $3,000.

The penalty for a Class B felony is eight to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.

Hall's bill also would allow juveniles ages 14, 15 and 16 to be charged as adults. It would not affect the juveniles charged for allegedly shooting Joker.

In other legislative action Wednesday, the GOP-led Senate voted along party lines and passed the Republican-controlled House's legislative redistricting plan for its 99 members, sending the measure to Republican Gov. Bill Lee, who is expected to sign it into law.

