Jokes About The Black Hole Photo Will Make You Forget We're All Going To Die One Day

> Scientists have obtained the first image of a black hole, using EventHorizon Telescope observations of the center of the galaxy M87

Selfies and pictures of your brunch are cool, but have you ever seen a black hole?

On the heels of scientists from a global collaboration of telescopes announcing that they have the first-ever photograph of a black hole, Twitter users went wild with the jokes.

The black hole photograph has been years in the making and captures a mass that is “about seven billion times more massive than the sun is unleashing a violent jet of energy some 5,000 light years into space,” according to The New York Times.

Scientists have obtained the first image of a black hole, using Event Horizon Telescope observations of the center of the galaxy M87. The image shows a bright ring formed as light bends in the intense gravity around a black hole that is 6.5 billion times more massive than the Sun pic.twitter.com/AymXilKhKe — Event Horizon 'Scope (@ehtelescope) April 10, 2019

For those who forgot what they learned in high school science, a black hole is an extremely dense object that no light can escape from, nor can anything else that comes within its “event horizon.” As NASA puts it, that is the black hole’s point of no return so anything that enters it will never reemerge.

So, now that we know those giant horrifying holes are actually real and have photographic evidence ... We can either sit in existential dread and question what we’re all doing here OR we can read these jokes! We’re choosing the latter. Enjoy!

Physicists have decoded a radio transmission emanating from the center of the black hole, science is truly amazing pic.twitter.com/ALIYhweezF — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) April 10, 2019

I am sure the spatial resolution of the #blackhole images will get better in future. pic.twitter.com/uN9lmN9fGe — Fakhar Khalid (@FakharKhalid) April 10, 2019

My TL is half people saying they could fight the black hole and half people saying they want to be killed by the black hole and like, I just hope you are all ok and find a black hole to satisfy your needs. — Rachael Krishna (@RachaelKrishna) April 10, 2019

unironically want to ride the black hole like a water slide plz do not reply with science reasons that I can’t — chair enjoyer (@KrangTNelson) April 10, 2019

I know what you’re thinking: What if this is like The Ring and simply looking at an image of a real black hole, even on Twitter, will result in some horrible death in 7 days? Well, for starters the Amish are gonna snap up all the good real estate. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) April 10, 2019

After a decade of work, scientists have unveiled the first-ever picture of a black hole pic.twitter.com/9l4khAZ6Lg — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 10, 2019

Did they find a #BlackHole or the Eye of Sauron? pic.twitter.com/M2w0pb6BmO — Jennifer Wallace (@WatchMeDesign) April 10, 2019

i would like to throw myself into the black hole — elim garak appreciator (@onesarahjones) April 10, 2019

black hole crush me daddy — Friend of the Pod Li'l (@karengeier) April 10, 2019

Astronomers have just taken the first ever image of a black hole and Trump has already asked for its birth certificate. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) April 10, 2019

It's not a black hole, it's just sephiroth pic.twitter.com/NsjF9KQ6uF — nad (@bloopiest) April 10, 2019

For the next hour you can commit any crime you want and blame it on “black hole madness” — pixelatedboat aka “mr tweets” (@pixelatedboat) April 10, 2019