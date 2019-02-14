The joke's on us: Amazon still made out like a bandit

Twitter More

Even when Amazon loses, it still wins.

The corporate behemoth announced Feb. 14 that it had abandoned its plan to open offices in Long Island City, Queens. In the face of local opposition to the proposed massive development and approximately $3 billion in government incentives, the company issued a statement bemoaning its newly found status as the unpopular kid in town — telling the world that it would take its ball and go home.

But here's the thing: Even without New York bending over backward to accommodate its every helipad-laden whim, the company still made out like a bandit following the so-called HQ2 search. Because when it comes to Amazon, it's all about that data — which in this case happens to be something government officials handed over in droves. Read more...

