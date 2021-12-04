Joliet-area couple pleads guilty to misdemeanor charges in connection with US Capitol breach

A Joliet-area couple pleaded guilty Friday to charges stemming from the breach of the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

John Schubert, 71, and his wife, Amy Schubert, 61, of suburban Crest Hill, pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, a misdemeanor charge, said Bill Miller, spokesperson for the U.S. attorney’s office for the District of Columbia.

The Schuberts could face up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $5,000.

Their sentencing hearing is set for Feb. 17.

The Schuberts initially faced four charges — entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a Capitol building and the parading charge.

The government has agreed to dismiss the other charges, Miller said.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Washington, D.C., in July, the Schuberts were identified by a Joliet plumbers and pipe fitters local union jacket that Amy Schubert was seen wearing in a video posted to YouTube.

Photos on Amy Schubert’s Facebook profile were matched to those in the video, some of which she took of her husband in the Capitol Rotunda.

The couple was released after appearing in U.S. District Court in Chicago June 26. They remain free pending sentencing, Miller said.

The Schuberts are among at least 15 Illinoisans who have been charged in the Capitol breach.