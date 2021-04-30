Joliet Catholic school teacher fired, charged with grooming after video leads to investigation

A Catholic school teacher was fired by the Joliet Diocese Wednesday and charged with grooming and other felonies following an investigation sparked by a video.

Video Transcript

LIZA NAGY: Yeah. Alan, right now, Joliet police say they are very actively looking for a former Catholic school teacher and employee with the diocese of Joliet, who they say he's wanted on multiple felony charges including traveling to meet a minor and grooming. This is a situation police say has unfolded very rapidly over just the last few days.

Right now, Joliet police say they are trying to track down Jeremy M. Hylka. He's a former employee at three different Catholic schools and churches in Lockport and Joliet. This is video of Hylka. Police say they received from a third party group called Save Our Siblings. It's an independent group that police say tipped them off to Hylka's alleged misconduct and inappropriate communication with minors that quickly led to the Will County state's attorney filing charges against Hylka and also issuing a warrant for his arrest. This is how investigators described how this investigation has unfolded.

JOE EGIZIO: In approximately 6:30 AM on Wednesday, April 28th, JP investigation was notified of a Snapchat video that possibly depicted inappropriate content of an adult with a minor. Snapchat user that posted the video with identified, located, and interviewed by the police investigation division. All the video and text messages from a Snapchat account were vetted for validity and recovered from the account.

- The dioceses of Joliet issued a statement yesterday afternoon that read in part, "upon learning of allegations against Hylka yesterday," meaning Wednesday. "The diocese of Joliet officials terminated his employment at St. Joseph Catholic School in Lockport and at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and the Cathedral of St. Raymond, both of those in Joliet. He is also prohibited from working or volunteering for any diocesan school or parish."

Right now, police say they are very confident they will quickly be able to track down Jeremy M. Hylka and arrest him on those charges. Again, that include traveling to meet a minor and grooming. Police are also encouraging anybody who may possibly be another victim to come forward and tell their story to investigators.