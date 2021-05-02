Joliet Catholic school teacher Jeremy Hylka fired, charged with grooming after video leads to investigation

The Telegraph

A woman who has accused Noel Clarke of sexual harassment said police refused to investigate the star after he allegedly filmed her naked during an audition. Officers reportedly told Jahannah James,31,that they could not take any action unless the actor “threatened her” with the footage. She is one of the 27 women who have brought allegations of sexual harassment and bullying against the 45-year-old actor. Ms James, who co -starred with Clarke in the film Brotherhood, made the claim after being asked why she had not approached the police at the time of the incident. She posted on Twitter: “I tried to go to the police, they said they couldn't do anything unless he threatened me with the footage!!! “And I wasn't in a place where I could speak out alone at the time. It's only together we've been able to speak now.” Clarke has strongly denied the allegations.