Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt said Thursday at an investor conference that the company is "just days away" from getting the green light to begin mass production of its purpose-built autonomous vehicle without a steering wheel or pedals. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) told TechCrunch that no decision to grant or deny GM's petition has been reached, nor has a deadline been set for such a decision. If passed, it also will benefit Amazon's Zoox, which has built and is testing a similar type of vehicle to Cruise's Origin.