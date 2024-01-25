Joliet massacre suspect’s girlfriend charged with obstructing investigation, police say

Joliet police have arrested the girlfriend of a man suspected to have killed eight people Sunday and charged her with obstructing justice in the investigation of the shooting, which officials said cast a “reign of terror” over the southwestern suburb earlier this week.

Police said Wednesday night that Kyleigh Cleveland-Singleton, 21, shared a 3-year-old son with alleged shooter Romeo Nance, 23, who died Monday night of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Texas. Nance is allegedly shot seven of his relatives to death, police said in a news release posted to social media.

Cleveland-Singleton and her son were both in Plainfield Monday night and Cleveland-Singleton agreed to be questioned about the deaths, police said. Police believe Cleveland-Singleton “made statements in order to prevent the apprehension of the suspect,” according to the news release. She faces one charge of obstructing justice, police said.

Joliet police are still investigating the homicides of Nance’s mother, Tameka Nance, 47; his aunt Christine Esters, 38; his uncle William Esters II, 35; his brother Joshua Nance, 31; his sister Alexandria Nance, 20; as well his 16- and 14-year-old sisters, whose names were not made public.

After killing his family members, police said, Nance shot two other men at random. One later died and was identified as 28-year-old Toyosi Bakare, originally from Nigeria. The other man is recovering at home after being wounded in the leg, the Tribune reported Tuesday.