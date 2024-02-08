Joliet massacre suspect’s girlfriend to plead not guilty to hampering investigation

The girlfriend of a man authorities say killed eight people in an afternoon rampage in Joliet last month will plead not guilty to three counts of obstruction of justice in Will County, her attorney said Thursday.

Kyleigh Cleveland-Singleton, 21, shares a 3-year-old son with massacre suspect Romeo Nance, 23. Nance died Jan. 22 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a standoff with law enforcement in Texas. The day before, authorities believe he shot seven of his relatives and an eighth, unrelated man to death.

Cleveland-Singleton faces obstruction of justice charges for allegedly making false statements to Joliet police shortly after the shooting spree. A grand jury indictment alleges that Cleveland-Singleton claimed to not know Nance’s phone number, said falsely that she last spoke to Nance at a gym and kept her cellphone from investigators.

During a court appearance in a Will County courtroom Thursday, Cleveland-Singleton wore a black pantsuit and appeared composed, but spoke little.

She has been on home confinement and electronic monitoring since Jan. 25. Court documents list Cleveland-Singleton’s last known address as one of the homes where two members of the family were found dead.

She is due back in court March 7.