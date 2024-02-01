Joliet mayor calls for donations to pay funeral costs for survivors of 7 relatives killed during shooting rampage

Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy is promoting a fundraiser for survivors of seven relatives killed last week in a shooting spree that cast a “reign of terror” over the southwest suburban community.

Authorities believe suspect gunman Romeo Nance shot seven of his relatives, including two teenage girls, to death in two homes Jan. 21 as well as an eighth, unrelated man. Nance died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a standoff with law enforcement in Texas on Jan. 22. Nance’s girlfriend has been charged with obstructing justice in the investigation of the massacre.

D’Arcy called their deaths “senseless” in a Wednesday news release and said the city of Joliet was grieving alongside the family’s survivors, citing inquiries to his office about how to best support the family. He also appealed to residents to donate to help cover the funeral expenses, with a goal of raising $50,000.

“Joliet residents have some of the biggest hearts in the region and now we can pull together to help one of our own,” he said. As of Wednesday evening, the fundraising page had drawn $38,000 in donations.

The Will County coroner’s office and police later identified the victims as Nance’s mother, Tameka Nance, 47; his aunt Christine Esters, 38; his uncle William Esters II, 35; his brother Joshua Nance, 31; his sister Alexandria Nance, 20; as well his 16- and 14-year-old sisters, identified in the family’s fundraiser as Alonnah and Angel Nance.

At a vigil held for the family Saturday, relatives and friends described them as loving people involved in business ventures and extracurriculars.