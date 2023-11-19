Joliet nursing home resident charged with first-degree murder after allegedly beating fellow resident to death with walker

A 71-year-old Joliet nursing home resident was charged Sunday with first-degree murder after he allegedly beat a fellow resident to death during an argument about a washing machine.

Joliet officers responded to Salem Village Nursing and Rehabilitation Friday at 9:25 p.m. where they found an unresponsive 61-year-old man in the laundry room on the sixth floor of the building. The Will County Coroner’s Office pronounced the man dead at the scene, police said.

During a preliminary investigation, Joliet police determined that William Paschall attacked the victim in the laundry room after he got angry about his use of the washing machine. Police believe Paschall punched the man in the head multiple times and used the victim’s walker in the attack, causing him to fall to the floor.

The facility’s staff attempted to intervene, police said, and provided medical assistance to the victim. They also called 911, police said.

The Will County coroner’s office has not yet released the name of the victim.

Paschall was arrested and has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery to a person 60 years of age or older. He’s detained at the Will County Adult Detention Facility, police said.

