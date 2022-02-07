All Joliet Public School Students Must Still Wear Their Masks

JOLIET, IL — Thousands of grade school and junior high students who attend public schools across Joliet will still be required to wear their masks despite Friday's lawsuit ruling in Sangamon County, Joliet Public School District 86 superintendent Theresa Rouse announced Sunday.

Here is the letter she sent to parents and guardians on Sunday:

And on Sunday night, District 204 Superintendent Karla Guseman issued a similar statement to parents and students.

"On Friday, a court ruling in Springfield resulted in a temporary restraining order of the executive orders from the Governor for approximately 150 of Illinois’ 850 school districts that are named in the lawsuit," Guseman announced. "Joliet Township High School is not a defendant in this lawsuit. JTHS is aware of the lawsuit, and we are awaiting further guidance; however, at this time, because JTHS is not a defendant in this lawsuit, JTHS will continue to follow the guidance currently in place.

"Please note, the order issued by the judge is being appealed to the appellate court and that appeal may take as long as February 17th for a decision. We ask you for your patience as we await further guidance and the appellate court decision. At this time, there are no changes to the COVID mitigations currently in place at JTHS."

This article originally appeared on the Joliet Patch