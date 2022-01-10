VASA Fitness Nears Joliet Completion: Several Photos

JOLIET, IL — It's been two years since former city of Joliet official Steve Jones announced that the empty Ultra Foods grocery store on North Larkin Avenue would be converted into a VASA Fitness club. However, the fitness center got off to a slow start because of the worldwide pandemic. Nobody was opening gyms and health clubs as COVID-19 spread to dangerous levels across the U.S. during the spring of 2020.

With the Ultra Foods redevelopment on hold, there was uncertainty whether VASA Fitness would move ahead with plans for Joliet. Now, the uncertainty is gone.

The renovations to the former Ultra Foods are in the home stretch. Joliet's first VASA Fitness will likely be open in the next several weeks at 1590 North Larkin Ave.

"Driven by a passion for fitness, we’ve created a gym with everything —for everyone. A place for all personalities, abilities, body types and genders," the VASA Fitness website proclaims. "We’re your people – a community that welcomes, encourages and motivates, with no judgement or intimidation."

On Friday, Joliet Patch visited the site and interviewed Al Robles, general contractor for Mariottini Construction, based in Addison.

Robles said he that Mariottini Construction just completed another VASA Fitness center, in Villa Park, the previous week. VASA Fitness is based in Utah.

As for the Joliet redevelopment, the former Ultra Foods building is 65,000 square feet. Robles said he's aiming to have all the work done in the early part of February.

"The city of Joliet has been great" to work with, and the renovations have gone "smoothly," Robles said.

On most days, there's 30 to 35 building contractors working on the VASA Fitness in Joliet, Robles told Joliet Patch's editor. There will be an indoor pool for lap swimming, Robles said, however, the state of Illinois still has to approve the permitting process.

VASA Fitness will be the anchor tenant at the North Ridge Plaza. The plaza is also gaining another major boost with the opening of a Portillo's Pickup restaurant at 1444 N. Larkin Ave.

The Portillo's is opening on the site of the former IHOP restaurant, which was demolished last August. The Portillo's Pickup has its grand opening Feb. 1.

Al Robles is the general contractor for Mariottini Construction, based in Addison.





The Joliet VASA Fitness project should be done in the early part of February.





The Joliet VASA Fitness project should be done in the early part of February. John Ferak/Patch





The Joliet VASA Fitness project should be done in the early part of February. John Ferak/Patch

The Joliet VASA Fitness project should be done in the early part of February. John Ferak/Patch





The Joliet VASA Fitness project should be done in the early part of February. John Ferak/Patch





The Joliet VASA Fitness project should be done in the early part of February. John Ferak/Patch





The Joliet VASA Fitness project should be done in the early part of February. John Ferak/Patch

