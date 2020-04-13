Jollibee Brings Joy Home with the Launch of Nationwide Delivery via DoorDash

The brand jumpstarted its deliveries by bringing food care packages and 'Notes of Joy' to frontline healthcare workers across North America

WEST COVINA, Calif., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world navigates through a turbulent time, popular fast-food chain Jollibee wants to bring some joy to customers who are staying safe at home. With the brand's dining rooms temporarily closed, Jollibee has invited customers to enjoy their Jollibee favorites via drive-through across select locations, call and pick-up, and take-out. Now, the public can have even easier access to its menu through the launch of Jollibee delivery across the United States and Canada, powered by DoorDash. Jollibee's U.S. stores are open for delivery beginning today, April 13 while the brands Canadian stores launch delivery tomorrow, April 14. All customers will receive free delivery on their first order.

Jollibee delivery will be available in all currently open stores throughout North America, across the states of Arizona, California, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Washington, and Virginia of the U.S., and in the Canadian provinces of Manitoba, Ontario, Alberta and Saskatchewan. Customers have the option to order the brand's signature offerings a la carte, build their own meals or order a family pack, featuring some of Jollibee's favorite items. Every order will be secured with a tamper-evident seal to ensure the food is not touched after being packed in-store.

In conjunction with the launch of nationwide delivery, Jollibee is also delivering food, love and encouragement to those on the frontlines. The brand is donating 5,000 meals to healthcare workers at hospitals across the country. Every delivery care package will include a 'Note of Joy' from customers nationwide to show thanks and appreciation for the hospital workers' dedication and service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"At Jollibee, it is part of our mission to spread joy, and during this time we want to bring it to those who need it most, our healthcare workers," said Maribeth Dela Cruz, President JFC North America, Philippine Brands. "We're looking forward to providing more than just a meal, but the appreciation from people all over the country for everything those on the front-lines are doing, day and night, for our communities."

Consumers at home can join in with their appreciation and words of encouragement by submitting their 'Notes of Joy' for our healthcare heroes on Jollibee USA's Facebook or Instagram page or on Jollibee Canada's Facebook or Instagram page. The notes will be delivered to hospitals this month along with meals from Jollibee Food Corporation's major brands in the U.S. including Jollibee, Chowking and Red Ribbon.

In addition to Jollibee, Chowking and Red Ribbon have also launched delivery in the U.S. To place an order for delivery, customers can visit DoorDash.com or download the DoorDash app and enter their zip code.

About Jollibee

Jollibee is the largest fast food chain brand in the Philippines, operating a Philippine network of more than 1,400 stores. A dominant market leader in the Philippines, Jollibee has embarked on an aggressive international expansion plan.

Jollibee has more than 240 international branches including in the United States, Canada, Hong Kong, Macau, Brunei, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Italy, and in the United Kingdom.

In North America, Jollibee opened its first store in 1998 in Daly City, California. It now operates 50 stores across the region, in the states of Arizona, California, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Washington, and Virginia of the United States, and in Manitoba, Ontario, Alberta and Saskatchewan Canada.

Technomic has consistently cited Jollibee among its Top 500 ranking restaurants in the United States. It was also awarded as Multinational Corporation of the Year by the Asian Business League of Southern California in 2017 and Corporation of the Year by the Asian Business Association in 2019.

About Jollibee Foods Corporation

Jollibee Foods Corporation is one of the largest and fastest growing Asian restaurant companies in the world.

It operates in 35 countries, with over 5,800 stores globally with branches in the Philippines, United States, Canada, People's Republic of China (including Hong Kong and Macau), United Kingdom, Italy, Vietnam, Brunei, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Egypt, El Salvador, Panama, and Malaysia. It has 8 wholly-owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan and Smashburger), 2 franchised brands (Burger King in the Philippines and Dunkin' Donuts in certain territories in China), a 60% ownership in the SuperFoods Group that owns Highland Coffee and PHO24 brands.