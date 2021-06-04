Jollibee Temporarily Closes a Store After Customer Claims Her Order Came With ‘Fried Towel’

Filipino fast-food chain Jollibee temporarily closed one of its stores in the Philippines on Wednesday after a customer complained of receiving a delivery order of a “deep fried towel” in place of fried chicken.



The incident: Facebook user Alique Perez shared a post with images of a fried blue towel covered in batter that appears to have been made to look like a piece of Chickenjoy, a popular item from the Jollibee menu.



“How the hell do you get the towel in the batter and even fry it!?!?” she wrote. “So disgusting and embarrassing."

Perez’s chicken order, intended for her son, was delivered to her home late Tuesday from a Jollibee branch in Bonifacio Global City (BGC).

The post attracted thousands of reactions from disappointed customers of the largest fast-food chain in the Philippines.



“Deeply concerned”: Soon after the post went viral, Jollibee Foods Corporation issued a statement expressing its concern over the incident.



Jollibee announced that it is conducting a thorough investigation of the matter and has decided to close the branch for three days starting June 3.

The company will review the store's compliance with procedures and retrain its staff to ensure the incident will not happen again.



JolliMemes: Social media users had a field day poking fun at the unfortunate incident with memes on Facebook and Twitter.





To counter the McDonald's BTS meal, Jollibee also came out with their own BTS...the Breaded Towel Surprise.



— Darwin Cañete (@canete_darwin) June 2, 2021













Fans also posted messages of support for the popular fast-food chain.



Featured Image via Alique Perez

