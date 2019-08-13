These Jolly Fiat Electric Conversions May Be the Best Part of Your Next Italian Vacation

Click here to read the full article.

From the rolling hills of Tuscany to the picturesque shores of the Amalfi Coast and Puglia, there are plenty of options for the ultimate road trip in Italy. And when cruising through such sumptuous destinations, you’ll want the whip to match your environs. Now, there’s a new car that will enhance your stylish getaway.

Earlier this year, Milan-based creative agency Garage Italia unveiled Icon-e, a project that will breathe new life into vintage cars through electrical redevelopment. For the series’ first installment, the auto design house introduced the Fiat 500 Jolly “Spiaggina,” a reinterpreted take on the classic that runs strictly on battery. While you can certainly purchase the snazzy vehicle, doing so isn’t exactly practical for a vacation abroad. Now, thanks to Hertz Selezione Italia, the rental company’s division for unique vehicles offered in the country, you can temporarily call one of these cute cruisers your own.

More from Robb Report

Retrofitted Fiat More

Aside from its electric engine, the car sports several additional modifications that bring it into the 21st century, such as a digital 5-inch screen with a custom graphic interface and LED lamps added to the front lights for enhanced illumination. But it’s not all about the technological enhancements. An appreciation for craftsmanship is on full display with the handwoven rope seats, and a touch of whimsy can be found on the shifter knob, which has a hare and tortoise icon to represent the two speed settings for the vehicle. To spruce things up even more there are three fun colorways to choose from: sky blue and white; bumblebee yellow and black; and a combination of green, white and red, paying homage to the Italian flag.

With neither a roof nor doors, you’ll be able to take in the views with little interference as you drive around. And there’s no doubt that a few eyes will be on you in return.

Check out more photos of the funky Fiats below:

Retrofitted Fiat More

Retrofitted Fiat More

Retrofitted Fiat More

Retrofitted Fiat More

Retrofitted Fiat More