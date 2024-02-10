Can Jon Bramnick save the New Jersey Republican Party? I hope so

Can state Sen. Jon Bramnick save the Republican Party of New Jersey?

When I first came to New Jersey in 1987 it was a swing state. But over the years, with the right-wing drift of the national Republican Party, it became harder and harder for Republicans in New Jersey to win.

Jan 27, 2024; New Brunswick, NJ, United States; State Sen. Jon Bramnick, a Republican, announces his run for NJ governor at The Stress Factory.

And now the party is burdened with Donald Trump, the definition of a lost leader. He's like the boss of a Third World or Communist country. He has contempt for people, yet so many love him. Why? I think too many people see America as having lost to the world, and they want to bring back the "good old days" (even if it wasn't so). They look for a demagogue, and Trump fills the bill.

Bramnick is one of the few Republicans who have not made a Faustian deal with Trump. Bramnick is a stand-up guy, but too often deceit works in politics.

Gary Schwartz

Little Ferry

