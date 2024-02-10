Can Jon Bramnick save the New Jersey Republican Party? I hope so
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Can state Sen. Jon Bramnick save the Republican Party of New Jersey?
When I first came to New Jersey in 1987 it was a swing state. But over the years, with the right-wing drift of the national Republican Party, it became harder and harder for Republicans in New Jersey to win.
And now the party is burdened with Donald Trump, the definition of a lost leader. He's like the boss of a Third World or Communist country. He has contempt for people, yet so many love him. Why? I think too many people see America as having lost to the world, and they want to bring back the "good old days" (even if it wasn't so). They look for a demagogue, and Trump fills the bill.
Charlie Stile: GOP has golden opportunity in NJ governor's race. But will party pick a winner?
Bramnick is one of the few Republicans who have not made a Faustian deal with Trump. Bramnick is a stand-up guy, but too often deceit works in politics.
Gary Schwartz
Little Ferry
This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Can Jon Bramnick save NJ Republican Party?