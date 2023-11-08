After Jon Clark firing, Mars Hill to accept police chief applications through Dec. 1

MARS HILL - After former Mars Hill Police Chief Jon Clark's termination for what Town Manager Nathan Bennett has called a policy breach last month, the town is actively seeking a new police chief.

According to Bennett, he chose to designate Capt. Chad Wilson to direct regular day-to-day operations, as Wilson is the senior officer, with nearly 19 years experience serving with Mars Hill Police Department.

Bennett was intentional about not establishing an acting or interim chief, the town manager told The News-Record & Sentinel in an email Nov. 6.

"We are not making an official designation of 'acting chief' and are simply following our already established effective command structure," Bennett said. "Officers report to Captain Wilson for any policing issues, as well as day-to-day administrative items, as they were already doing so prior to the vacancy. The department is fully staffed with officers that have many years of service both with our department and other area agencies. I am in constant contact with command officers to assist with any issues that may arise."

According to Bennett, the town will accept applications through Dec. 1, and will begin interviewing candidates on Dec. 11.

Chad Wilson

The town manager said the town posted the job vacancy on the town's website Oct. 26.

"There have been thorough discussions by the administration and town board regarding the police chief vacancy and the timeline for recruiting a candidate to fill the vacant position," he said. "The Town posted the vacancy announcement on October 26, 2023. The notice was placed on the town website, and sent to the NC Police Chiefs Association, NC League of Municipalities, and I am also working to get it on Indeed and in the Citizen-Times."

The town hopes to have a new chief on the job by Feb. 1 at the latest, Bennett said.

"There has been no discussion of who the permanent replacement will be," Bennett said. "The Town is eager to have an open and transparent hiring process and will consider each applicant based on their merits and qualifications for the position."

In the Mars Hill Town Board's Nov. 6 meeting, Bennett said the town had to that point received five applications for the position.

The Mars Hill Police Department

According to Bennett, the town board will likely vote in its Dec. 5 meeting to compose a committee for the hiring process.

"The word is out, and I've received five applications so far," Bennett said Nov. 6. "Mars Hill is a great place to work, and I can see why a lot of people would be interested in the position."

Clark was terminated Oct. 16 due to a policy breach, according to Bennett.

More: Mars Hill police chief fired Mars Hill police chief fired for policy breach, according to town manager

The News-Record and Sentinel reached out to Clark for comment but did not receive a reply.

Clark began serving as acting chief in February 2021 before his official hiring as police chief on March 1, 2021.

Clark had served with MHPD since 2016, and after roughly a year, Clark worked his way up to captain under former Police Chief Michael Garrison prior to his promotion to chief in 2021.

Before coming to MHPD, he worked with the Madison County Sheriff's Office from 2007-16.

On Sept. 20, Clark was suspended without pay following the town's emergency meeting in closed session.

Clark was born and raised in Weaverville and is a 2000 graduate of North Buncombe High School. From there, he went to Western Carolina University, where he majored in criminal justice.

Johnny Casey is the Madison County communities reporter for The News-Record & Sentinel, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at jcasey@newsrecordandsentinel.com.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: After Jon Clark firing, Mars Hill accepting police chief applications