Jon Ford will take over for Greg Goode at RDA

Oct. 11—Jon Ford and Greg Goode have swapped roles.

Goode was elected by a Republican caucus to replace Ford as District 38 State Senator on Saturday morning.

And since state law decrees that elected officials cannot serve on a Regional Development Authority, Goode will step down from the Wabash River RDA when he takes office on Oct. 16.

On Wednesday, the board voted to allow Ford to succeed Goode on the RDA, and it also voted him to assume Goode's position as board chairman, also on Oct. 16.

After the meeting, Goode reflected on his time leading the Regional Development Authority, calling those who worked with him on the board a "band of brothers."

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Goode said that the RDA "did things the right way," working with transparency and accountability so that citizens could have confidence in what the board did. The RDA secured $20 million in READI 1.0 funding for the Wabash Valley.

"If we had not started [the local RDA] back in 2015, we would not have been ready for that application process," he said. "We were highly motivated to make sure our community is more attractive to those who visit and, hopefully, eventually live here."

During the meeting, the board voted to supplant one Parke County project that had declined $242,500 in READI funding in favor of two projects in that county.

It will contribute $211,000 to help renovate the infrastructure of the Ritz Theater in Rockville, which was built in 1912 and is currently owned by a nonprofit community theater. And $31,500 will go toward renovating the second floor of a historic Rockville building to covert it to an Airbnb space.

The RDA has spent $3.8 million in READI 1.0 money, with six projects fully completed and another four in need of being submitted for compliance.

Applications for READI 2.0 funding — each region could receive up to $75 million — will start being accepted in November.

Those wishing to secure money can visit wabashriverrda.com/ to see a copy of the standardized application form on Nov. 1.

After RDA representatives tour local counties and explain the application process, those seeking funding can begin the application process online on Dec. 1. The deadline for applying is February of 2024, and recipients will be announced in April or May of next year.

In other business, the RDA voted in a new board member, Josh Alsip, representing Clay County, and voted to accept Knox County's wish to leave the RDA, which going forward will represent Vigo, Vermillion, Sullivan, Clay and Parke counties.

It also voted to approve an updated contract with RJL Solutions, which led the way in helping secure the first round of READI money.

David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.