‘Jon was a good child:’ Family mourns Ed White High student, football player killed in shooting

Family and friends identified Jon Dantzler, an Ed White High School junior, as the latest victim in a string of violence on Easter.

Dantzler, or J.D. as some called him, was just 17 years old and a star on the junior varsity football team at Ed White.

“Jon was a good child. He wasn’t a street boy. He wasn’t selling drugs. He was into school. He was into sports,” his older cousin Rai Banks said.

She got the call after the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a Publix on 103rd Street Sunday night where Dantzler was pronounced dead.

“Just to get a phone call that my cousin’s life was taken and someone dropped him off at a Publix -- and we can’t get any answers,” she said.

According to police, the shooting happened at McGirts Creek Regional Park where there was a gathering of several teenagers. Some of the teens Dantzler was with drove him to the Publix.

JSO had no suspect information to release.

“We just want them to stop. And we will get justice for Jon. We will,” Banks told Action News Jax’s Robert Grant.

Lawrence Johnson, head coach for the Commanders, sent Action News Jax this statement.

“Jon was a great kid to be around and have on our team. He was someone who had natural leadership ability, and could really elevate the performances of those players around him. It’s sad to have another young life taken from us so soon. Unfortunately, this isn’t my first time dealing with the tragic loss of life of one of our young men. The entire Ed White community sends our thoughts and prayers to his family.”

Ed White is familiar with the tragedy of gun violence impacting the community. Last September, a recent graduate of the school was shot and killed at the Hyatt downtown.

This most recent shooting was one of six that happened over the weekend. Two other 17-year-olds were also shot in other incidents, but JSO said they’re expected to be OK.

Family has set up a GoFundMe to help offset the unexpected costs of Dantzler’s death. You can learn more about it by clicking here.

