Jon Gosselin shares rare pic of Collin and Hannah on first day of 11th grade

It’s been a long time since the Gosselin sextuplets have been regulars on reality TV, so fans of the former “Jon & Kate Plus 8” stars might be shocked to see how much they’ve grown since then.

On Wednesday, proud dad Jon Gosselin took to Instagram to share a rare photo of two of the multiples — Collin and Hannah — as they head back to school.

“First day of 11th Grade!!!!” he wrote alongside the pic. “Good Luck Hannah and Collin!!! Love Dad.”

The shot shows Hannah standing next to a white car and Collin, with one arm around her, standing next to a silver one — presumably their rides for the school year ahead. Both 17-year-olds look happy in the pic, with Hannah flashing a big smile and her brother offering up a sly grin of his own.

As for the other four sextuplets — Aaden, Joel, Alexis and Leah — who should be heading to 11th grade this year, too, Gosselin didn’t have the opportunity to take a photo of them before their first day of school.

That’s because, while he lives with Hannah and Collin, his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, resides with the others. And she hasn’t shared a photo of them or their big sisters, 20-year-old twins Cara and Mady, on social media in more than a year.

Complicating matters is the fact that both parents are estranged from the children that don’t live with them, leaving the children estranged from each other.

"I wish that all my kids would just be together, hang out together, go to the mall. Just hang out together," Gosselin said in an interview with ET last year. “Kate and I don’t live that far away from each other, but I feel like there is an invisible wall. (The kids) should be able to just get together. I have no qualms about it. If they want to go meet each other, go ahead. I feel like it’s more on the other side."

He and his ex-wife, who were married for 10 years, have no contact at all.

"I don’t hear from Kate,” the 44-year-old explained. “It’s just totally like that person doesn’t exist anymore."

Jon and Kate Plus 8 (Michael Pilla / TLC via AP)

But those coordinating cars that are visible in Gosselin’s Instagram post may hold the key to a family reunion one day.

In a February 2020 interview with the First Class Fatherhood podcast, he said, “As soon as my two kids that live with me drive, they have every right to go drive to their siblings’ school, pick the kids up, and Kate can’t stop them,” he said. “I’m hoping that will break down a lot of tension between siblings.”