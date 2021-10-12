Jon Gruden called Biden a 'nervous clueless p****'

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden announced his resignation Monday in the wake of the release of a string of prior emails that offended female referees, criticized the drafting of a gay football player, denounced national anthem protests, and labeled President Joe Biden a "p****," according to a report.

The emails are from 2011 to 2018, and in one of the messages, Gruden called Biden, who was then the vice president, a "nervous clueless p****," according to the New York Times.

The 2002 Super Bowl champion also called NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell a "fa****" and a "clueless anti-football p****."

JON GRUDEN OUT AS LAS VEGAS RAIDERS COACH

"I have resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction," Gruden said in a statement.

The NFL sent the Raiders additional Jon Gruden emails to review on top of the negative one that surfaced last week and, per sources around the league, the NFL is actively monitoring the situation and waiting to see how the team will handle the matter. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2021



"The NFL sent the Raiders additional Jon Gruden emails to review on top of the negative one that surfaced last week and, per sources around the league, the NFL is actively monitoring the situation and waiting to see how the team will handle the matter," a source told ESPN.

"Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I'm sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone," Gruden said.

