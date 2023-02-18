Jon K. Ewing convicted of second-degree murder in the death of his longtime girlfriend

Jon K. "Kelly" Ewing was convicted Friday of crimes that included unintentional but reckless second-degree murder in the April 2021 death near Topeka of his longtime former girlfriend, Deborah Ann Stephens, shown here.

A Scranton man was convicted Friday of unintentional but reckless second-degree murder in the April 2021 death near Topeka of his longtime former girlfriend, Deborah Ann Stephens, Shawnee County District Court records show.

Jurors also convicted Jon K. "Kelly" Ewing, 63, of one count each of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, making a criminal threat and interference with a law enforcement officer, those records said.

Sentencing was set for 9:30 a.m. May 12.

The charges involved were linked to death of Stephens, 58, on April 27, 2021, at her mobile home at 801 S.W. 57th, Lot A7, just south of Topeka.

Ewing faced first-degree murder charges entering his trial, which began Monday, but jurors opted to convict him of the lesser charge of second-degree murder.

Here's what the prosecution said

Assistant District Attorney Will Manly said a camera from Stephens' home security system showed Ewing attacking her outside her mobile home, grabbing her by her hair and pulling her toward her mobile home.

Ewing was then shown picking up an axe Stephens kept just inside her front door and using it to strike her on the head repeatedly before shoving her inside, Manly said.

Here's what the defense attorney said

Defense attorney Kevin Shepherd countered by presenting testimony indicating that all Stephens' head wounds were found to be superficial.

Stephens died due to heavy bleeding in her torso after she suffered a small rib fracture, while a high level of methamphetamine in her blood and a long history of methamphetamine abuse were key contributing factors, Shepherd said.

He also said Ewing's history of motorcycle accidents and head injuries, as well as his meth abuse, left him without the mental capacity to plan a homicide.

