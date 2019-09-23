Jon Karl Schools Meghan McCain: Actually, It’s ‘Very Easy to Understand’ Why Trump’s Ukraine Call Is ‘Bad’

In the latest edition of your daily “What did Meghan McCain say this time?” update, the conservative View co-host expressed her skepticism about the latest scandal coming out of Trumpworld.

McCain suggested Monday to ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl that the media has cried wolf too many times with Trump-related bombshells that she doesn’t know how bad the Ukraine call really is.

Karl, meanwhile, concisely explained to the ex-Fox News host why the commander-in-chief seeking assistance and interference from a foreign leader is, indeed, “problematic.”

After the View panel noted that Trump admitted over the weekend that his call with the Ukrainian president was “largely” about “corruption” as it related to former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter, Karl went on to report that many in the Trump orbit are now calling on the president to release the transcript of the call.

“They say because they look so bad, by blocking this [whistleblower complaint], it seems like they are hiding something and they’re saying, ‘Well, what he said isn’t that bad,’” the ABC reporter added.

Video: Jon Karl Explains Trump’s Call With Ukraine

With Karl further noting that there is “no evidence of corruption” regarding the Bidens and Ukraine, McCain jumped into the fray.

“I have a question for conservatives,” she said. “I’m very skeptical of anything anymore because I feel like—no disrespect to journalists—but every day the end of the world is coming so how bad is this really?” McCain wondered.

“I think that this is significant and this is a little bit different and very easy to understand,” Karl replied. “And you have what the president himself has already acknowledged, which is even if there was no quid pro quo, even if he wasn’t holding that aid over the head of the president of Ukraine, merely bringing up your political opponent in a conversation with a newly elected president, any president of a foreign country, is going to be seen as problematic.”

After they both acknowledged that mild Trump critic Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) has raised some objections to Trump’s actions but could easily flip-flop down the line, Karl said that he’s “hearing that Republicans don’t like defending this.”

“No, I don’t,” McCain reacted. “But you have to understand the skepticism because again, impeachment every day. And we all trust you, obviously.”

Co-host Abby Huntsman, a close friend of McCain’s and a former Fox Newser herself, interjected that the whistleblower complaint that pushed this into the spotlight may have come from a secondhand source, thus further raising skepticism over the complaint’s veracity.

“That’s why I point to what the president himself said,” Karl retorted.

