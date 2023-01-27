Jon Peters Leaving Pamela Anderson $10 Million
Producer Jon Peters, who was married to Pamela Anderson for 12 days in 2020, says he's leaving the star $10 Million in his will.
Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters called off their union after 12 days in 2020 before officially filing paperwork, and he says the money is "for her, whether she needs it or not"
"I see a lot of people joking about how much this piece would cover, and I think we all need to accept that just because things don't fit us the way they fit Kendall Jenner, doesn't mean they look absurd or comical — they look just as hot. Who says a little coochie lip ruins a look? Or some visible areola? Not me!"
Gisele Bündchen the supermodel is back in a big way. Just months after her divorce from Tom Brady, the 42-year-old fashion superstar is ready for her return to the industry that made her a household name. Bündchen is back from her Costa Rica trip, where she was spotted with her rumored beau Joaquim Valente, and […]
Kardashian showed off her bombshell Balmain look on Instagram
“You know you’re here for an hour, right?” asked Kimmel after he named the rapper's wants for his dressing room on Thursday.
Jamie Lee Curtis shared throwback photos from her childhood in the 1960s and ’70s on Instagram. Fans loved the nostalgic shots.
We couldn't help but wonder: Where will his 'bachelor pad' be now?
Molly Sims is promoting her Valentine's Day gift guide with lingerie photos on IG showing her toned abs and legs. Molly tries to workout early in the morning.
A clip from "Home Improvement" has resurfaced, and Patricia Richardson told Fox News Digital Tim Allen did not flash his naked body to her in a blooper clip from the '90s sitcom.
Priscilla Presley, the former wife of late singer Elvis Presley, has filed to take control of daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s estate, according to new court documents obtained by The Blast. The American singer-songwriter passed away suddenly on January 12 after suffering a cardiac arrest in her home in Calabasas, California. She was rushed to West […]
'80 for Brady' cast member Sally Field had a strong reaction when 'Kelly Clarkson Show' host Kelly Clarkson and co-star Jane Fonda had a NSFW moment on TV.
Longtime friends Tom Brady and David Beckham got together for dinner in Miami with their daughters, Vivian and Harper, in tow
The Scottish actor became an OBE (Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) in 2009, collecting the honor from Princess Anne during an investiture ceremony
The GNR star could've written a juicy memoir filled with sex, drugs, and rock ‘n’ roll, but he's instead telling his life story in a unique way — through the backstories of his many cherished guitars.
Paris Hilton had a baby via surrogate this week, and she also dropped photos of her toned legs and abs in a naked dress. She doesn't love traditional workouts.
Noah Cyrus stepped out in an entirely front-less gown with a giant necklace during Paris Fashion Week—check out the pics.
Robert Hofler wrote "The Way They Were: How Epic Battles and Bruised Egos Brought a Classic Hollywood Love Story to the Screen." It is timed to the film's 50th anniversary.
'Moulin Rouge' actress Nicole Kidman wore a black cutout high slit dress while attending the CMA Awards with husband Keith Urban in November 2021.
"I don't want to share my life or my house with anyone. I don't want anyone around my kids. I don't want to have sex," said Amber Rose as she explained why she wants to stay single