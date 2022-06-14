Jon Rahm says LIV Golf series 'not really appealing to me'

Associated Press

The search for an Indigenous expert and a journalist who disappeared in a remote area of Brazil's Amazon continued Monday following the discovery of a backpack, laptop and other personal belongings submerged in a river. The items were taken by Federal Police officers by boat to Atalaia do Norte, the closest city to the search, and police said Sunday night they had identified the items as belonging to the missing men, including a health card and clothes of Bruno Pereira, the Brazilian Indigenous expert. The backpack, which was identified as belonging to freelance journalist Dom Phillips of Britain, was found tied to a tree that was half-submerged, a firefighter told reporters in Atalaia do Norte.