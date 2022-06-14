Jon Rahm says LIV Golf series 'not really appealing to me'
Defending U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm explains why the LIV Golf series format does not appeal to him ahead of his title defense this weekend.
At the U.S. Open in Brookline, Phil Mickelson met with the American media for the first time in months, just days after debuting at an LIV Golf event.
The 2022 Golfweek Senior National Championship leaderboard looks like it could be a preview of what's to come at Brookline this weekend. The East Course at Grandover Resort in Greensboro, North Carolina, is playing tough for some of the best senior ...
It was painful for many fans to watch Woods play two weekends at majors when he looked like a prizefighter who'd taken a beating for 14 rounds
The narrative arose that this Sooner team is the greatest college softball team of all time, and maybe it is. But maybe it's not. But maybe it’s not.
Jon Rahm arrived at The Country Club in Brookline this week for the U.S. Open and gave the perfect defense of the PGA Tour amid the drama involving LIV Golf.
As Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals continued to slip away from the Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum refused to give the basketball to Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green following a timeout in the fourth quarter.
DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley told his players that the tour wasn't prepared to penalized those competing in LIV events.
Rahm’s biggest concern is the future of the Ryder Cup, which could be reshaped if LIV players are banned from competing.
Sergio Garcia, Martin Kaymer and the other Saudi rebels have escaped immediate bans from the DP World Tour - formerly the European Tour - for next week’s BMW International, but have been told that this will likely only be a brief reprieve for playing on the Saudi rebel circuit.
A storm has been brewing this week at The Country Club ahead of the 122nd U.S. Open.
“At the end of the day,” DeChambeau said, “it was a business decision for my family’s future, and it gave me a lot of free time."
The U.S. Open has returned to The Country Club in Brookline. Which of the sport's best should we expect to contend for a major championship? Check out our list of four top contenders to watch.
For Phil Mickelson, the majors are just collateral damage.
Luke Gannon is playing in his first U.S. Open and had one of those moments that made him realize this was a stage unlike any other the Kansan has played. Phil Mickelson was carrying only a wedge and a putter and waved him through. The Sunday before U.S. Open week is rarely more peaceful with only a few dozen players getting a look at the course, some caddies arriving ahead of their players to walk the course and check the yardages.
Phil Mickelson says he earned a lifetime PGA Tour membership and the tour shouldn't be able to ban him because he's playing in a new Saudi-backed league.
