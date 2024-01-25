Jon Stewart to return to 'The Daily Show' as host

TechCrunch

Tesla's strategy to drive sales through price cuts combined with the cost of bringing the Cybertruck into production and other R&D expenses put pressure on profits in the fourth quarter, according to earnings reported Wednesday. While the company has managed to continue to expand sales -- hitting a record delivery of 1.8 million EVs in 2023, it hasn't translated to the same growth in profits, or even revenue. What's more, Tesla cautions in the Q4 and annual earnings release it is currently "between two major growth waves."