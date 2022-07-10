Jon Stewart shuts down rumors of 2024 presidential run: ‘Ummm…No thank you’

He’s not joking about this.

Jon Stewart squashed rumors that he might run for president in 2024 in a single tweet Saturday.

“Ummm…No thank you,” the 59-year-old funnyman wrote after getting a series of requests.

The Stewart theory was part of a silly cycle initially sparked by rumors that Fox News host Tucker Carlson might run. Carlson has previously said he has no interest in running for president.

A blog posted Friday suggested that Stewart would be the perfect Democratic antidote to Carlson, prompting his Saturday response.

Stewart then drew attention to Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., shutting down a veterans health care bill before the Independence Day congressional recess.

“But while I have your attention, could all of you (including news orgs) please ask Pat Toomey why he is single-handedly stalling a veterans health care bill that passed (with) huge bipartisan support over a technicality?” Stewart wrote. “Asking for 3.5 million friends.”